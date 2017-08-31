Kumkum Bhagya 31 August full episode written update: Abhi is getting married to Munni, thinking she’s Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 31 August full episode written update: Abhi renews his wedding vows with Munni (thinking that she is Pragya). Kumkum Bhagya 31 August full episode written update: Abhi renews his wedding vows with Munni (thinking that she is Pragya).

Purab and Disha tie the knot and take blessings from the family. Abhi asks about Pragya and Mitali hastily says that Alia and Tanu are also not here. She then adds that they must be handling some chore together.

Alia is suffocating Munni when she backs her off. Alia warns her that she will have to listen to her or else her children will be in danger. Munni threatens to kill her instead while Tanu asks them to stop fighting. Tanu tells her that Sangram must’ve left them and just married Disha. Munni says that she has just proven herself as Pragya so that their family could trust her. Tanu says that Munni should ask for their permission next time. Alia just tells her to not act oversmart or else she’ll kill her like she killed Pragya in the past.

This is when Abhi enters and asks why are they talking about killing people. Alia and Tanu cover up by saying that they were just telling Pragya to be cautious and safe from Sangram. Abhi says that he knows both of them and they cannot think well for anybody. He wants them to stay away from Pragya and takes her outside to meet Disha and Purab. Alia is heartbroken about Purab getting married again and not to her even this time.

Pragya blesses Disha and Purab, others tease her for bringing a child in the family. Purab proposes to Abhi by saying that he should get married to Pragya again, so that everybody can witness their wedding. Abhi gets excited for the wedding and says that he remembers all his vows too. Munni is getting anxious about the whole idea while Abhi keeps pushing her saying its the best idea. Mitali breaks this news to Alia and Tanu. They worry that this will make Munni the head of the family and she’ll kick both of them out. Mitali is listening to all of this when she gets a call from downstairs.

Pragya keeps making excuses to not get married to Abhi for real. Abhi says that this is a golden chance to make their family witness their vows and relationship. Pragya, on the other hand is getting back some memories in her head. Abhi and Munni are ready to take vows while their family asks them to do it well. Pragya is finding it hard to remain stable with all the pictures in her head. Abhi promises to stay together in the good and bad times, with Pragya, to Munni. Pragya wakes up after a lot of discomfort and shock.

