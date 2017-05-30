Kumkum Bhagya 30th May 2017 full episode written update: Abhi recognizes Nikhil’s voice

Kumkum Bhagya 30th May 2017 full episode written update: At the police station, Purab loses his control and asks the Inspector to take some serious action. Kumkum Bhagya 30th May 2017 full episode written update: At the police station, Purab loses his control and asks the Inspector to take some serious action.

The goons are threatening Abhi that they will kill him and that he won’t be able to meet Pragya. Abhi says who will spare them if they will kill him. The head goon says every love story is supposed to end and now it’s his turn. As he places his knife on Abhi’s neck Nikhil comes in and stops him. Abhi thinks to himself that his voice is familiar. He tells Nikhil the same thing. He asks him if it’s Nikhil.

There, Pragya reaches the location and one of the goons is there keeping a check on the entrance. Pragya hits him on head and he faints. The other member comes out and finds him unconscious and he goes to inform Nikhil. Sarla tells Dadi, Dasi and Biji where Pragya and Abhi are and what they are up to. Biji says Pragya has done the right thing but Dadi interrupts her and says if Abhi can go and save her thinking her as a friend then Abhi is Pragya’s soulmate, her ‘kumkum’.

At the police station, Purab loses his control and asks the Inspector to take some serious action as they aren’t doing anything. Purab says that Abhi is a rock star and he has a huge fan following and if they might decide to protest than he’ll have to answer them. Inspector gets alerted and assures him that they’ll take some action soon and he needs not arrange a press conference.

Pragya is hiding near the door outside the stable when Aaliya’s car arrives. She is covering her face. Aaliya wonders where Nikhil is and she can’t even shout for him or else Abhi would get to know. Aaliya notices a phone lying around and Pragya gets a chance to get inside. Nikhil comes out and meets Aaliya. Pragya gets in and sees that goons are arguing with each other about Nikhil who is confused whether to kill Abhi or not. Pragya wonders how to save Abhi and sees a bee hive inside. She picks up a stone and aims at the bee hive.

