Kumkum Bhagya 30th June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi regains his lost memory

Pragya tells Abhi that after his accident she went to find him and took him to hospital and when he got conscious he didn’t recall the past 2.5 years which they had spent together and didn’t recognise her. (File photo) Pragya tells Abhi that after his accident she went to find him and took him to hospital and when he got conscious he didn’t recall the past 2.5 years which they had spent together and didn’t recognise her. (File photo)

Pragya gets conscious and tries to wake Abhi up but fails. She wanders around in search of help and recalls that it’s the same place where she met Raghubir. She thinks of taking him there and get some help.

There Aaliya asks Tanu who could she and Nikhil do this. Tanu says Abhi has ruined her life and Aaliya says she still doesn’t get the point to kill her brother as he is the only one she has. Pragya on the other hand finds a cart and puts Abhi on it and starts pulling it.

Aaliya asks Tanu to call Nikhil and ask him to find Abhi and take him to hospital then only she could be saved. Tanu interrupts her and asks her to shut her nonsense as she isn’t afraid of her. She says she has already lost everything so she isn’t afraid of losing anything more and if she does anything to her she’ll go to police and tell them that it’s Aaliya’s master plan. Mitali, who is listening to all this stops them and says if anyone at home overhears this they’ll kill them both whether Abhi is alive or not. Pragya reaches Raghubir’s house and he puts Abhi on bed, thereafter he goes to get medicine from the nearby pharmacy as there is no doctor around.

Damroo and his troop reach the car in which Abhi and Pragya were and assume that some wild animal must have eaten them up. They go and tell the same to commander. He asks if they have seen even a pigeon in past three days. He criticises them again and send them to find them. Thereafter he says to himself that he has done so much to the both of them but they are still alive. He adds that no it’s no more a contract but his life’s mission to kill them both.

There is thunder storm and lightening and Abhi sees his last accident while asleep and he wakes up screaming. He asks Pragya how he has reached here when he met an accident. Pragya asks if he has recalled everything. Abhi gets confused and says how can he forget his wife. Pragya hugs him and kisses his forehead. He asks her what is she talking about. And Pragya tells him that after his accident she went to find him and took him to hospital and when he got conscious he didn’t recall the past 2.5 years which they had spent together and didn’t recognise her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd