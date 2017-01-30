Kumkum Bhagya 30th January 2017 full episode written update: Tanu, Aalia taunt Pragya about her engagement

Kumkum Bhagya 30th January 2017 full episode written update: Tanu taunts Sarla and Biji who have come to attend the engagement ceremony. Kumkum Bhagya 30th January 2017 full episode written update: Tanu taunts Sarla and Biji who have come to attend the engagement ceremony.

Tanu is enjoying Pragya’s condition. She taunts her that she has done special flower decorations and other arrangements for her and Purab’s engagement party. She doesn’t want to favour her, but she is doing it to celebrate her and Aalia’s victory. Abhi comes there and asks Pragya what she was doing there. Tanu smiles and says today she will make help Pragya get ready for the ceremony. Pragya gives a look to Abhi and leaves to meet Purab and Dadi. Abhishek feels that Pragya is upset.

Purab and Daasi are planning to cancel the engagement. They come up with various ideas, but Dadi says that now it is very difficult to stop Aalia with such stupid ideas. Pragya comes and tells them that she is feeling very depressed. Dadi asks her not to take it seriously, let the engagement happen. It doesn’t make any sense even if she gets engaged to Purab, she will still be Abhi’s wife. But, Pragya says she values her marriage to Abhi and she will not let this happen.

Aalia, Nikhil and Tanu are discussing their next move. Aalia asks them to be very careful till the engagement gets over. She says that Pragya and Purab would definitely try to stop the ceremony. Nikhil says that he will shadow Purab, Aalia asks Mitali to give all the updates to her.

The ceremony starts in the living room. Purab’s uncle and aunty show their disagreement over his engagement with Pragya. They are shocked to know that he is marrying Pragya who is Abhi’s wife and Purab’s sister-in-law. They also don’t like the way, they have been invited to the party by Ali. Purab tries to tell them about Abhi’s condition and the story behind this, but Aalia comes in between and takes Purab’s relatives away.

Also read | Kumkum Bhagya 27th January 2017 full episode written update: Pragya is forced to get engaged to Purab

Tanu is taunting Sarla and Biji who have come to attend the ceremony. Tanu asks them why they were upset since their daughter was getting married to a rich man and free of cost. Sarla gives her back. She curses Tanu and says that she can never become a daughter-in-law of Mehras or anybody. Tanu feels insulted. Sarla continues insulting her and that Tanu doesn’t deserve a husband because she can use anyone’s name for marriage and then pregnant from some another man. Aalia comes and takes Tanu away.

Abhi meets Nikhil at the party. Aalia asks Nikhil in private, whether he has any updates about Purab. Aalia checks with Tanu and Mitali, if they have any idea about Dadi and Pragya, about their plans. Abhi sees Pragya coming for the party and gets stunned as she is looking beautiful.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd