Kumkum Bhagya 30 November 2017 full episode written update: Abhi locks himself up in his room with a snake

Kumkum Bhagya 30 November 2017 full episode written update: Simolika thinks she is too happy to see Abhi’s demise. Kumkum Bhagya 30 November 2017 full episode written update: Simolika thinks she is too happy to see Abhi’s demise.

Pragya is thinking of how to get Abhi back to his room when she notices the snake and runs through the stairs and collides with Abhi who wraps her into his quilt accidentally and Pragya falls over Abhi. Pragya tells him that there is a snake in the room but he doesn’t believe her and says she is cooking up stories to keep him away from his own room. He says he isn’t afraid of the cockroaches and the snakes and goes into his room while Pragya runs after him to stop but he gets into the room and locks the door from inside. Pragya knocks the door and keeps bagging him to come out but he thinks it’s good that she is out of the room and sooner she’ll be out of the house. Pragya beats the door and all the family members gather around and ask her why she is creating a scene at this time of night. Pragya tries to explain to them but no one listens to her and start accusing her for creating a scene because Abhi locked her out of the room. She shouts and asks them to listen to her and believe her for a while. She then explains them that there is a snake in the room and this is why abhi isn’t answering as he doesn’t want move to make the snake notice him. They all call out to abhi but he doesn’t answers and they get scared.

Pragya says they need to save him and she asks Dasi to get her phone as she needs to make a call to the forest department. Dasi takes some time and Pragya panics. She gets her the phone and Pragya dials to the forest department and Dasi asks if she has their number and Pragya says she is getting it from internet. Dasi says how does is she know internet if she is an illiterate. Pragya says she learnt it and she asks who taught him and Pragya says this is not the time to discuss this. She fills up forest department and asks the man to send someone but he says there is no one on duty and he is a Watchman so he can’t help her till morning.

Simolika comes there and thinks she is too happy to be seeing Abhi’s demise when a servant asks her how she is here at this time and tells him about Abhi. She asks him to get her water and goes and joins the family.

Pragya there panics and says she needs to save Abhi and Aaliya asks her to stop her drama and asks Dasi to not come into her influence and she isn’t Pragya but Munni. Pragya asks her to think and say whatever she feels like but she has no time to explain her. Dasi thinks Munni is worried about abhi like Pragya used to be. Aaliya keeps on blabbering and Chachu asks them to shutup and says he needs to break the door. Simolika thinks that Pragya is being a superwoman and she always saves him and asks Pragya to calm down and not do anything hastily. Pragya says Chachu will break the door and she’ll get in and save abhi. Simolika thinks she should stop her anyway.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd