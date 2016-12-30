Kumkum Bhagya 30 December 2016 full episode written update: Aalia claims Purab and Pragya are in a relationship

In Kumkum Bhagya, Aalia has trapped both Pragya and Purab. She claims they are in a relationship and Abhi is upset. In Kumkum Bhagya, Aalia has trapped both Pragya and Purab. She claims they are in a relationship and Abhi is upset.

Abhi takes Pragya to his room and starts sharing his feelings for her. He says that he doesn’t understand why he feels so strongly about her. He questions Pragya that where was she and why she did not come on time. Pragya doesn’t tell anything about kidnapping as she doesn’t want to spoil the moment. She says that they have a relationship which no one can understand. Abhi asks why he feels so incomplete without Pragya. Just then Mitali comes to his room and says that Aalia has called Abhi for some very important thing. Abhi leaves.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Aalia tells Abhi that she is very happy today as she was waiting for this day for a long time. She announces to everyone that she has some surprise for her brother Abhi. He goes to Pragya, asks her to complete what she was saying him. Tanu comes there and asks Abhi, what he and Pragya are talking about. Abhi cleverly leaves the place. Pragya tells her that she was discussing her relationship with Abhi. Tanu gets upset. Dadi asks why Pragya came late and how come she and Purab come together. Pragya doesn’t say anything.

Aalia asks Tanu to help her in giving a surprise to Abhi. They call everyone near the stage. She announces that she made a montage of her childhood memories with Abhi and the family members, in which Purab is also filmed. Everyone pays full attention and gathers to see the montage. Aalia plays a video clip in the projector. It shows the childhood pictures of Abhi, Purab and Aalia. Suddenly the projector starts showing the clips of Purab and Pragya, those pictures which were clicked in the garage where Purab rescued Pragya from the goons. The pictures of Purab and Pragya gives the wrong impression that they have an affair. Dadi takes Pragya’s side and asks her to tell the truth to everyone. She asks her to save her image, but Pragya is so shocked that she fails to say anything. The pictures are so misleading that she gets numb. Aalia takes the advantage of Pragya’s emotional state and proves to everyone that Purab and Pragya are in a secret relationship.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya 29 December 2016 full episode written update: Purab rescues Pragya

She says that there is nothing wrong in it, but as a friend and as a secretary they did a wrong thing by hiding their feelings about each other from Abhi. She does the drama of getting sentimental for Purab, she tells that why Purab chose Pragya before her. Abhi himself is so stunned. He is convinced when he finds Pragya and Purab speechless. Tanu feels happy and appreciates Aalia. She says that Abhi thinks so much about his friends and his best friends deceived him so badly. Aalia and Tanu feel sorry for Abhi. Purab is silent, he chose not to say anything as all the evidence is against him.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd