Kumkum Bhagya 30 August full episode written update: Alia claims that she could kill for getting together with Purab

Kumkum Bhagya 30th August 2017 full episode written update: Pragya (Munni) saves Disha from Sangram. Kumkum Bhagya 30th August 2017 full episode written update: Pragya (Munni) saves Disha from Sangram.

Pragya says that Sangram is somebody who can be fooled easily. They’re waiting for the police and they explain the situation to them. Sangram runs out of the hall through a window and nobody is able to catch him. The police rescue the hostages and everybody thanks Pragya for saving so many lives today. Abhi tells her that she’s his true inspiration and did such a brave thing. Then, Pragya tells them that she had already planned for Disha to get married to Sangram, so that she can put the vibhuti in the havan. This made them choke from all the smoke and helped them rescue their family.

The police comes and tells them that Sangram has fled but they will catch him soon. Alia tells Tanu that she’s disappointed with the way Munni acted and helped Disha instead of Sangram. They plan to punish Munni for this heroic act even though this wasn’t what they wanted. Dadi says that the issues should be ignored and they should get ready for Purab and Disha’s marriage. Pragya and Disha say that they will clean the venue and Abhi, Purab should take rest. Pragya is about to leave on Tanu’s signal but Abhi stops her. He says that she should finish all the work in front of his eyes.

Abhi warns his sister to not intervene in the wedding now or else he won’t spare her this time. The wedding ceremonies start and Tanu feels rage and jealousy. Sangram is shown running away and bearing all the injuries that came along. He plans to take revenge from Pragya for all what she has done. He wants to kill her and then only will he be satisfied. Abhi and Pragya start throwing petals at each other. Tanu watches them and calls Munni aside to talk in a room.

Alia asks Munni what’s wrong with her and why is she interfering with her family matters. Munni says that she was only doing something that Pragya would do and only helped her family. Tanu says that they only brought her here to act according to their orders. She knew that Alia loved Purab so much then why did she stop Sangram from taking Disha. Tanu also adds that Munni is destroying her life by getting mushy with Abhi. Alia stops her and says that this is not done. Munni says that all of them could have been killed and then how could she have married Purab. Alia says that she can kill or get killed for getting together with Purab.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd