Kumkum Bhagya 2nd May 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil stops Pragya from going to the mandap

Pragya and Nikhil are arguing with each other. Pragya tries to tell Nikhil that Tanu is just using him. Once Tanu will be married to Abhi, she will not even look at his face. Pragya says that Nikhil is being stupid to allow his lover to marry someone else. Pragya even pleads with Nikhil, she asks him to not expose them and let this marriage take place. It would be best for everyone. Abhi and Pragya are already married, it is wrong to separate them. And, Tanu will automatically come to Nikhil, once she fails to marry Abhi. Just then, Abhi is seen walking towards them. Nikhil immediately puts his hand over Pragya’s mouth and drags her to a room. Pragya is not able to shout, she tries a lot to shout and call for help.

There, Aalia also comes upstairs and starts talking to Abhi near the room where Pragya is locked with Nikhil. Abhi feels that Pragya is nearby, he also finds Pragya’s hankerchief near the door. Aalia asks Abhi to feel good as his marriage rituals are starting in a few minutes. She asks Abhi to hurry up, pandit and guests are waiting for him downstairs. Abhi leaves from there. Nikhil says that he is not a fool, he will not let Pragya win. Tanu will only marry Abhi, he is the one who is letting Tanu marry. Pragya struggles and tries to leave the room. She hits Nikhil with a vase. Nikhil gets furious and attacks Pragya. He hits her so hard that she falls down on the floor and gets unconscious. Nikhil finds Purab, Dadi and Dassi outside the room, so he hides inside. Purab gets doubtful that he saw someone hiding. But, Dadi and Dassi are so excited to see the marriage, they pull away Purab. Nikhil decides to hide Pragya somewhere.

Abhi sits at the mandap and now everyone is waiting for the bride. Aalia is frustrated, she walks upstairs to get Tanu. Nikhil calls Aalia inside. Aalia is shocked to see Pragya lying on the floor wearing a bridal dress.

