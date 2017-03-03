Kumkum Bhagya 2nd March 2017 full episode written update: Purab’s life is in danger due to Tanu

Kumkum Bhagya 2nd March 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil informs Tanu that he has done his job, Purab is dying. Kumkum Bhagya 2nd March 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil informs Tanu that he has done his job, Purab is dying.

Tanu calls Nikhil to get the updates. Nikhil says that he has done his job, Purab is dying. Tanu is happy. Dadi checks with Pragya, why was she in the room for so long with Abhi. Pragya feels shy.

Abhi gets a call and the person informs him that Purab has been admitted to the hospital in serious condition. Abhi is distressed, he runs to the living room and informs everyone that Purab met with an accident. Dadi, Abhi and Pragya immediately leave. Tanu also wants to go, but Aalia stops her and slaps her. She angrily blames Tanu for it. Tanu lies that she is not behind the accident. Aalia raises her hand again and asks her to say truth. Tanu says yes she has done it. Aalia says how can she do this after Aalia has strictly told her not to harm Purab. Tanu says that Purab was the biggest threat and this is the only option they have, moreover Aalia doesn’t love Purab genuinely. Their priority is to make Abhi marry Tanu and they should only be focussed to that. Aalia says that she cannot see Purab in trouble. She threatens Tanu that if anything happens to Purab then she will not let Tanu marry Abhi. She will be a Tanu’s biggest hurdle. Tanu gets worried.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Abhi and all reach hospital. They get to know that Purab is in coma. Pragya and Dadi panic, the doctor say that they will keep Purab under observation for 24 hours, his life is in danger. The doctor allows Abhi and Pragya to see Purab in the ICU. Pragya is crying, she thinks that Purab is the only support she has, he cannot leave her like this. Abhi is in tears after seeing Purab’s condition. There, Tanu is appreciating and hugging Nikhil. She says he has done a fine job, now she will realisr her dreams.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya 1st March 2017 full episode: Purab has an accident and is about to die

Seeing Aalia in the hospital, Dadi loses her patience and blames Aalia for Purab’s condition. Dadi says that everything is planned by her. Aalia says she still loves Purab very much and she is feeling low too. She can never hurt Purab. Aalia thinks that she will take revenge from Tanu, she will spoil everything in Tanu’s life. Abhi is suspicious that somebody has intentionally hit Purab. He says Purab drives safe, he is always careful while crossing the road. Pragya also doubts that it is unbelievable that Purab got so careless on the road. Tanu is scared.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd