Kumkum Bhagya 2nd June 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil looks out for Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 2nd June 2017 full episode written update: Pragya tries to help Abhi, leaves him in the room. Kumkum Bhagya 2nd June 2017 full episode written update: Pragya tries to help Abhi, leaves him in the room.

Aaliya is all surprised to see Pragya with Abhi and drops something that is nearby. There Purab tells Pragya gang that drugged Tannu just like she did to Sarla. Abhi asks Pragya to untie him so that he could fight the goons, Pragya says he won’t fight the goons, what if he lose his memory again. There Aaliya goes and tells Nikhil that Pragya is with Abhi and they’ll have to stop them from escaping.

Dadi asks Dasi to stay with Tannu and keep a check on her and Jaanki accompanies her. Nikhil goes and asks Damroo to unlock the door while Abhi is still tied inside and Pragya is standing by his side. The door is opened and Nikhil sends Damroo in to see if there is anyone with Abhi. While Damroo is searching for someone Nikhil comes in and asks Abhi if there is anyone with him. Abhi makes fun of him. Nikhil threatens to kill him. Abhi asks him to untie him if he is brave enough to face or at least show his face. Pragya happens to make a noise by dropping some utensils on floor unintentionally, Nikhil and Damroo are alerted to someone’s presence. Nikhil sends Damroo to check in the direction of the sound but he doesn’t find anyone. Pragya is out in the other room and looking for some sharp to attack.

Also read | Kumkum Bhagya 1st June 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya finds Pragya and Abhi together

Aaliya is tensed and is if Nikhil could find Pragya. Pragya finds an iron rod and a chart paper. Aaliya decides to go and check what is happening. While Pragya opens the door of room and walks out, Aaliya comes near the room and is scared to go in and decides to go back and wait for Nikhil. Abhi’s phone vibrates in his pocket. Nikhil asks him to stop moving and he says he is just moving and not talking. Damroo says that he needs a phone which he doesn’t have. Nikhil says there must be a cockroach in Abhi’s pocket and orders Damroo to search in his pockets.

Damroo finds the phone and Nikhil hits him hard for letting Abhi be with phone for this long and orders him to break the phone. He leaves the room and asks Damroo to lock him up again.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd