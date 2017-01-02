Kumkum Bhagya 2nd January 2016 full episode written update: Purab insists that he and Pragya are together

Kumkum Bhagya 2nd January 2016 full episode written update: Abhi feels low after knowing about Pragya’s affair with Purab. Kumkum Bhagya 2nd January 2016 full episode written update: Abhi feels low after knowing about Pragya’s affair with Purab.

The episode starts at the sangeet party where Aalia’s drama is on. She is trying hard to pollute Abhi’s mind against Purab and Pragya. She appeals in the name of friendship. She tells Abhi that his best friends have betrayed him and hence do not deserve his concern and care. Abhi is not convinced, he says that he wants to hear the truth from Pragya’s mouth. He doesn’t want to believe what others are saying about Pragya. This time, he will give full chance to Pragya to explain. He walks towards Pragya and asks about the truth. Pragya says that the photos are not morphed, but the way they are projected is wrong. She says the photos are misleading, giving the wrong picture of her and Purab.

Aalia fears that Abhi will get to know the truth so she interferes and shouts at Pragya. She says you are dishonest and crafty. She starts abusing Pragya in front of everyone. Purab gets impatient and says that he will tell the truth to Abhi. He accepts that he cares for Pragya, he feels for her and he supports her. He says if all this is love, then he loves Pragya. Pragya asks Purab why he was saying all this, when they have no such relationship. Purab shocks her by saying that he doesn’t want to hide anything now when their truth is out. Pragya and Dadi get clueless. Abhi is shattered.

Abhi slaps Purab. Purab says sorry that he hid his love affair from Abhi. Purab says he was waiting for the right time to tell Abhi about his feelings for Pragya. Abhi questions Purab why he did that behind Abhi’s back. Abhi says he took too much time, now he doesn’t want to see his face ever. Abhi leaves with teary eyes. Aalia and Tanu are more shocked than anyone, but they are delighted too.

Abhi is sitting in his room, thinking why his friends betrayed him. He is upset about not guessing Purab and Pragya’s feelings for each other. He feels like a fool and repents. He recalls what Pragya told him a few hours before. He feels low.

There at Sarla’s house, Sarla sees a bad dream about Pragya. She gets up and expresses her worries for Pragya to Biji. Aalia, Tanu and Nikhil celebrate their success in Aalia’s room. Nikhil congratulates Aalia for her good planning and good performance. Aalia too, thanks Nikhil for helping her in making the plan successful. Tanu is cheerful and cracking jokes about Purab and Pragya.

