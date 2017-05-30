Kumkum Bhagya 29th May 2017 full episode written update: Will Nikhil manage to kill Abhi?

Kumkum Bhagya 29th May 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya, Pragya go to rescue Abhi. Kumkum Bhagya 29th May 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya, Pragya go to rescue Abhi.

Pragya goes to save Abhi while Abhi is all tied up by the goons. There, Nikhil is irritated with Aaliya who wants Nikhil to leave Abhi. Nikhil orders the goons to kill Abhi. Aaliya, on the other hand, argues with Tannu that she wants to go to the location as Nikhil will not listen to anyone and she has to save Abhi. Mitali listens to all this and Aaliya leaves.

There the truck driver and his helper ask Pragya if she needs any help to find her husband but Pragya refuses. They still insist on helping her and Pragya asks if she can have a dress from their lot and the truck driver agrees to it. Pragya changes into a suit and asks him if she can make a phone call to her mom. She talks to Sarla and tells her the whole story.

Abhi on the other side wonders how Pragya managed to escape while he isn’t able to move. He hears the goons who are discussing about how and who will kill Abhi.Sarla says to Pragya that she shouldn’t go there again as luck may not favour her again. She asks her to take the help of police and she’ll send Purab to help her out but Pragya says she can’t wait for them to reach out to her.

Tannu can’t decide how to handle the situation, she thinks of informing Nikhil that Aaliya is coming there. She feels frustrated. She calls Nikhil and Nikhil starts blabbering about how everyone is blaming him, Tannu shuts him up and tells him that Aaliya is very agitated and she has already left for there, she says he must not kill Abhi or else Aaliya will kill him. Nikhil decides to stop Damru (the head goon) who is about to kill Abhi.

There Mitali is again at Tannu’s door listening to her conversation with Nikhil. Tannu pulls her in and asks what she wants, Mitali tells her that she had heard her conversation with Aaliya and she won’t tell it to anyone if she’ll give her the diamond necklace.

