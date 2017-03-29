Kumkum Bhagya 29th March 2017 full episode written update: Pragya tells Tanu that she will expose Tanu before the wedding

Kumkum Bhagya 29th March 2017 full episode written update: Abhi misses Pragya and as a result sees her everywhere. Kumkum Bhagya 29th March 2017 full episode written update: Abhi misses Pragya and as a result sees her everywhere.

Abhi is lost in Pragya’s memories. Tanu finds him in good mood and tries to get close to him. Abhi who is already dreaming about Pragya, sees Pragya’s face in Tanu. He starts dancing with her, but Tanu falls and his dream discontinues. He fears that he is going mad and wonders about how badly he misses Pragya. He comes out and again imagines Pragya as his driver. Abhi starts romanticising the situation with Pragya in his mind.

Finally, he realises that he was about to kiss the driver. He runs inside and decides to be with Dadi to make sure that he doesn’t make some blunder. Abhi has totally lost it, he meets Dadi but imagines Pragya. He finds Pragya cute in Dadi’s outfit, he dances with Dadi and finally gets a slap from her. Dadi shouts over his misbehaviour. Abhi feels sorry and says he is seeing Pragya in everyone including Dadi. Dadi also does the drama and says that Abhi is in love with Pragya. This is a symptom of the love disease. Abhi says it is not possible, he is just missing Pragya.

Dadi tells about Abhi’s condition to Dassi. They are now waiting for Purab and Pragya to share the news. Tanu apologises to Aalia. Aalia doesn’t entertain her, she says she cannot forget Tanu’s betrayal. Tanu tries to pacify her, but Aalia gets so angry that she pushes Tanu outside her room.

Tanu then taunts Pragya and says she will give money to Pragya to shop for the wedding. Pragya tells Tanu that she will expose her before the marriage. Tanu says that within 48 hours she will marry Abhi. Pragya smirks and says she will never let that happen, and that Tanu is like a chapter in Abhi’s life which is about to end. Tanu asks her to excuse her as she has to go and try her wedding outfit. Pragya asks her to try it today itself and says at least your dream to wear a bridal dress will be fulfilled.

There, Purab shows Tanu’s pregnancy report to Dadi and Dassi and says this is their final attack, which will finally break Tanu and Abhi’s marriage.

