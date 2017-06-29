Kumkum Bhagya 29th June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi and Pragya’s car crashes

Kumkum Bhagya 29th June 2017 full episode written update: Pragya asks him to stop the car anyhow but Abhi asks her to jump out of the car Kumkum Bhagya 29th June 2017 full episode written update: Pragya asks him to stop the car anyhow but Abhi asks her to jump out of the car

Abhi and Pragya are in the car when he tries to apply the brakes but finds that brakes are not working. Pragya asks why he seems tensed and he tells her that breaks are not working. Pragya asks him to stop the car anyhow but Abhi asks her to jump out of the car. Pragya refuses to leave him alone but Abhi asks her to jump then only he’ll be able to save himself and also tells her that he is already seeing wiered things as he reminces his last accident. Pragya asks him to not pay attention to that and try to stop the car anyhow as she recalls that doctor has said that it’s not safe for him to put pressure on his mind.

There Biji and Dadi ask Sarla to calm down as she is stressed about Abhi and Pragya. She calls Purab who is with police and tells her that they have escaped. While he is on call the police catches Babban in the Jeep. Inspector asks him about Abhi and Pragya and he says they must be dead by now as the car in which they ran had its brake oil leaking. Sarla overhears this and gets tensed.

While Abhi recalls most of the things regarding the accident but Pragya asks him to think of their happy moments together. A truck comes in front of the car and Abhi steers the car towards the jungle. While they both recall their happy moments together their car crashes into a tree. Passerby gather there to witness the accident but Commander reaches there and threatens them to leave. He then asks Damroo and others to go down and bring their bodies then only he’ll free them.

There Dadi calls Purab to get a reassurance that he’ll bring them along but Purab asks for her forgiveness as he finds himself guilty that he asked them to run but he didn’t know that the car’s brakes are not working. Dadi gets a shock and everyone is tensed. Mitali overhears this and tells Aaliya and Tannu that Purab called and said that the car in which Abhi and Pragya ran met with an accident and now they are nowhere to be found. Aaliya calls Nikhil and yells at him while Tannu constantly asks her to give her the phone. Aaliya asks her to stay away as it is all because of her but Tannu keeps on pulling the phone when Aaliya slaps her.

