Kumkum Bhagya 29th August full episode written update: Pragya stops Sangram from burning Disha alive

Sangram slaps Disha for running away from him and warns that she should not try this ever again. He says that he will burn her down for leaving her, to which Abhi begs him not to do anything to her. He should marry her but not act like a coward and do these things. Pragya also says that this isn’t what he promised but Sangram says that he just changed plans recently. He gets the kerosene oil and starts spilling all over Disha. He wants to set her on fire first and then all of Abhi’s family.

Sangram is about to light the match when Pragya starts laughing on purpose. She starts mocking him for taking revenge like this. He says that this will notify the village that nobody should have enmity with him. She proposes him to marry her so that she can save her life. She says that the villagers will then respect him more for marrying her and then he can treat her anyway he likes. He could get married right away in the mandap and then his news will be printed in the newspaper. Sangram agrees that this will definitely add to his respect. He tells the priest to conduct the wedding on gunpoint. Pragya tells the priest that he’s marrying off the greatest villains and he better do it quickly. She tells Disha to stop crying and feel about being married to such a smart villain.

Abhi and the rest his family can’t stop wondering why Pragya is so keen on getting Disha married to Sangram. Abhi cannot believe that this is her Pragya.

Pragya lights the fire and tells Sangram to start taking rounds around the havan kund. Due to its blinding amount of smoke and effect, Sangram and his clan fall down. Pragya and Disha cover their mouth with dupattas. Disha opens up everybody, they call for police while Abhi takes their gun. Disha is all smiles while Sangram gets to know that he was fooled all this time.

