Kumkum Bhagya 29 December 2016 full episode written update: Purab rescues Pragya

The episode starts at Abhi’s house. Tanu pulls Abhi to his room and starts questioning about her importance in Abhi’s life. Abhi says that she is his fiancé and they are going to be married soon. Tanu burst out in front of Abhi. She asks him why Pragya is so indispensable to him. She asks him to give due importance and time to his fiance and not to a secretary. She complains about his ignorance toward his fiancé, she blames that he gives more attention and affection to Pragya. Abhi says that Tanu is over reacting.

The argument gets more serious. Tanu really gets emotional and says that she is jealous of Pragya as Abhi’s heart and mind is always occupied by Pragya. Abhi tells her that he is helpless, he starts sharing his thoughts about Pragya, which he never even says to himself. He says he feels complete and content with Pragya. Pragya is not only his secretary but a best friend. He always looks for her company and feels bad if she gets hurt. He speaks so much about Pragya, that in the end Tanu loses her temper and leaves him in the room. Abhi is still confused and wonders why he feels so strongly about Pragya.

The next scene is in the garage where Pragya is being strangled. The gang leader asks his men to leave them alone. He starts molesting Pragya, he removes her shawl, but suddenly Purab appears and saves her. He fights with the goons. He frees Pragya and makes her wear her shawl. Somebody is hidden in the garage and he takes pictures of Purab and Pragya during that time when Purab is consoling her and holding her in his arms. It looks like that Aaliya purposely planned this kidnapping to bring a bad name to Purab and Pragya. Purab tells Pragya about Abhi’s call. He says that Abhi is missing her badly.

Aalia finds Tanu in a bad mood. Tanu tells Aaliya and Nikhil about her argument with Abhi. She blames Abhi for spoiling her sangeet party. Aalia gets angry at her and asks Tanu not to react on such small issues. Nikhil and Aalia make Tanu understand that Pragya’s importance will automatically end when Tanu get married to Abhi. Aalia goes to Abhi, she tries to convince Abhi and takes Tanu’s side. She asks Abhi to give respect and love to Tanu. She makes him realise that family should get a priority over friends, she asks him to celebrate the function properly. Abhi tells her that for him both family and friends play an important role and he can not leave his best friend for family. Aalia agrees and tells that he is a very nice human being. She takes Abhi and Tanu back to the sangeet. Aalia asks Dadi to start doing the customs. Dadi is upset.

When Tanu’s mother asks Dadi if she wants her gift to be changed, Dadi tells that she wants her to change her daughter as Dadi doesn’t like Tanu. Tanu and her mother feel bad, but Aalia changes the topic. Pragya enters with Purab, Abhi leaves everything and gets up to meet Pragya. He asks Purab how come he is coming with Pragya. Purab says that he met her on the way. They hide the kidnapping incident from Abhi. Abhi takes Pragya away in front of everyone. Tanu gets upset again.

