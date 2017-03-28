Kumkum Bhagya 28th March 2017 full episode written update: Pragya and Purab find Tanu’s pregnancy report at Nikhil’s house

Kumkum Bhagya 28th March 2017 full episode written update: Pragya says the pregnancy report is the only evidence Nikhil has against Tanu. Kumkum Bhagya 28th March 2017 full episode written update: Pragya says the pregnancy report is the only evidence Nikhil has against Tanu.

Nikhil comes to the Mehra house. Tanu sees him first and pulls him inside her room. She is worried that Nikhil will put her into trouble. Nikhil says he is being called by Purab for work. Tanu asks him not to behave like a duffer, she says that Purab is trying to trap him. Nikhil asks Tanu to mind her words and Purab will not identify him as he did not hear the attacker’s voice and neither did he saw his face. So Tanu doesn’t have to worry. Tanu still shouts at him and Purab tries to put his hand on her mouth. They collide and fall on the bed. Abhi enters and sees them in that position. Abhi confronts Tanu. Tanu says that Nikhil was trying to save her from falling. Abhi asks Nikhil to come along as they need to discuss about Purab. Abhi tells them that both Purab and Pragya went for marriage shopping. Tanu feels happy, she thinks that Pragya is convinced that Abhi will marry Tanu.

There, Purab and Pragya manage to unlock Nikhil’s door. They start searching for clues. They find a locked almirah. Purab wonders why a single person will lock his cupboard. They find its key and open the almirah. Pragya finds Tanu’s old pregnancy report in the cupboard. Pragya says it is the only evidence Nikhil has against Tanu. If Tanu will try to double-cross Nikhil after getting married to Abhi, then Nikhil can blackmail her through this report. And, that is why Nikhil has saved this file till now. Purab says it’s good to have this report, now they have a character certificate of Tanu. When Abhi will see it, he will cancel the marriage. Pragya thinks that it is not a good thing, but Purab gives confidence to her. He says that she should not think about good or bad with such people who don’t have moral values and who always do bad things with others. Pragya agrees and they take the report with them.

There, Abhi signs a contract with Nikhil. Abhi starts missing Pragya and thinks that Pragya is like a virus in his body. He cannot live without her. He feels that Pragya is around him. He sees Pragya’s face in Robin and starts dreaming. He starts dancing with Robin thinking that he is dancing with Pragya. He is about to kiss him, but Robin starts shouting. Abhi realises that he is dreaming. He desperately waits for Pragya.

