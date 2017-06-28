Kumkum Bhagya 28th June 2017 full episode written update: Purab rescues Abhi and Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 28th June 2017 full episode written update: Damroo comes to Commander and tells him that Abhi and Pragya left in their car. Kumkum Bhagya 28th June 2017 full episode written update: Damroo comes to Commander and tells him that Abhi and Pragya left in their car.

In the first scene the Commander asks Pragya and Abhi to get ready to die. He says he left the family to enter this profession. Damroo says that’s why big gangsters are bachelors. Abhi splashes dust in his eyes. Commando gets angry and says he will shoot them now. Before he does that, Police fires at them. Commando asks goons to hide with them. Inspector asks them to surrender. Abhi sees Purab and calls his name. He says my bhai, why you haven’t come before. Purab says he is searching for them since 3 days and says he is happy to see them together. Abhi and Pragya ask him about their family members. Abhi says they are worried about him. Commando kills a police constable. Inspector and constables get shocked. Commando asks Inspector to run from there else he will die. He says he will kill them for sure. Inspector says he gives him the same offer and asks them to surrender. He says Police force will come here in sometime. Commando says he has taken the contract and will kill them. Commando kills another constable. Purab tries to shoot the Commander.

Commander acts to be injured and falls down. Purab comes near him. Commander gets up and starts fighting. Purab also fights with him and asks Abhi and Pragya to run. Abhi asks Purab to come with them. Purab asks them to go and says he has a gun with him. Commander asks him to give the gun. Purab congratulates them on their wedding as they leave. Commander kicks at the gun and beats him. Abhi and Pragya free their hands. Raghubir thinks where is Abhi and Pragya. Commander beats Purab badly. Damroo asks him to come with him as Police came. Police rescues him. Abhi and Pragya see car on the road. They sit in the car. Damroo comes and asks Abhi to come with them. Abhi gets down from the car. Damroo says we are hungry since 3 days. Abhi slaps him and he falls down unconscious. Pragya says what if goons come there. Car starts and it shows that petrol is leaking. Abhi says they will stop at home. Pragya thinks about Purab. Abhi says he must be fine. Pragya thinks about Raghubir. Abhi says we will go back to him for a month after reaching home.

Damroo comes to Commander and tells him that Abhi and Pragya left in their car, but there is a good news too. He says the fuel started leaking as car collides with a stone. Commander says this is not petrol, but brake oil, and says this means their car brakes failed. He laughs and says they thought they managed to escape from them, when they will use the brake, the car won’t stop and they will die. He says he couldn’t kill them, but God will kill them. He calls Nikhil and says he came to give good news. He tells everything. Nikhil asks if this is good news and says he couldn’t kill them. Commander tells him that their car brakes failed and asks him to keep money ready.

Purab gains consciousness and asks Inspector to save them. Raghubir asks him not to worry and says nothing will happen to them. Abhi is driving the car. Pragya thinks of Abhi calling her before meeting with the accident. She wonders why she is remembering that. Abhi says he found the main road and asks her to say something. Pragya says she doesn’t want to talk about the recent happenings. Abhi asks her to speak about past.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd