Kumkum Bhagya 28th February 2017 full episode written update: Pragya promises Sarla and Biji that she won’t let Tanu marry Abhi

Kumkum Bhagya 28th February 2017 full episode written update: Abhi thinks that he has been trapped by Tanu and her mother.

Pragya returns home and is thinking about Abhi’s condition. Sarla and Biji come and say that they are equally worried because of Tanu and Abhi’s marriage which is next week. Pragya says not to worry as she is sure that the marriage will not take place. Purab has promised her that he will not let it happen. Pragya is now relying on Purab. There, Abhi has bought a wrist watch which he will gift to Purab on their friendship anniversary. Purab calls Abhi and says that he is also going to get a gift for Abhi. Abhi asks him to come fast as Tanu’s mother is planning to arrange the haldi function today and he is still confused about marriage. Purab puts down the call and thinks that he will gift Abhi such a thing that will make Abhi confident that he loves Pragya, and everything will get sorted.

Purab reaches some place and comes out of his car. Nikhil is also there who is following Purab to kill him. Tanu and Nikhil have made a plan to remove Purab from their way. Nikhil has hired a truck driver who is going to hit Purab. The person tries to hit him but fortunately misses the target. Purab is saved and he goes inside a shop. There, Tanu asks Abhi to get ready for the haldi function. Abhi shows his disinterest and asks why the ceremony was happening six days before the marriage. Tanu says that like her, Abhi too has to agree over her mother’s will. Also, this is her family ritual which Abhi has to follow. Aalia comes and convinces Abhi to get ready and come in the living room.

Purab is bringing a photo frame for Abhi. It is a collage which has pictures of Pragya and Abhi as a couple. Purab is confident that Abhi will realise his true love after seeing his and Pragya’s close and happy moments together, and cancel the marriage. At the Mehra house, Dadi asks Aalia to stop the ceremony of haldi as it is wrong to get Abhi marry someone else, a second time. Aalia taunts and challenges Dadi to do whatever she can. She leaves and Dadi looks at Pragya. They both are sad.

Abhi is also not feeling good, he thinks that he is being trapped by Tanu and her mother. Abhi comes to the living room where all the guests including his family members are waiting for him. But, Abhi’s eyes are searching for Pragya. He asks Aalia about her. Abhi sees Pragya and walks towards her. Tanu’s mother sees them together and alarms Tanu. She sends Tanu to take Abhi away from Pragya. Tanu is expecting Nikhil’s call. There, Purab is coming back with a photo frame. Nikhil who is waiting for him gets happy as now he got another chance to kill Purab.

