Kumkum Bhagya 28th August 2017 full episode written update: Munni surrenders Disha to Sangram Singh

Kumkum Bhagya 28th August 2017 full episode written update: Kumkum Bhagya 28th August 2017 full episode written update:

Sangram Singh orders his goons to tie all the family members along with Abhi, Purab and Pragya to the pullers and Dadi says to Abhi that he is bleeding a lot and Sangram Singh says to him that he shouldn’t have hit him and now his whole family has to suffer. Munni thinks to herself that this is not right and this family shouldn’t be harmed. She tries to sneak out to call the police but Mitali holds her arm and stops her. Sangram Singh catches her and asks her to stand at her place.

Disha wonders what must be happening to the family and decides to go out as she can’t let anything happen to the family because of her but then she recalls that Munni sweared her on Purab to not come out.

The goons reach the room and talk that this is the last room and they decide to break the lock of the cupboard in which Disha is. Disha is scared but the head goon comes and asks them to not waste time as Disha wouldn’t lock herself in.

Sarla calls Pragya, Purab and Abhi but none of them receives the call and she gets worried. Sarla reaches Mehra mansion and asks what is happening and who is he. Abhi, Purab and Pragya ask her to leave but she insists on knowing what is happening and Abhi tells her the story. Sarla slaps Sangram and he orders to tie her too.

There Rishabh is trying Abhi’s number but he isn’t answering while sameer insists that it’s important to contact him and if he is not available on phone then they should go to his house.

Sangram Singh sees Abhi’s phone ringing and breaks it and asks Abhi to call him over if he wants him to join him. Abhi asks him to untie him and then he’ll tell him. Sangram puts gun on him and says he’ll kill him first. Munni thinks that he can’t let this happen to Abhi as he is such a nice person. She shouts at Sangram to stop and says she knows where Disha is and she has hidden him. Abhi and Dadi asks him to not do this. Abhi says to her that they won’t do anything as they would have killed him already if they had to and Munni says she can’t let him die as she can’t be without him.

Sangram Singh asks her where Disha is and she says she won’t tell him coz she’ll go and get her himself and he has to spare everyone after that. Sangram Singh asks his goon to untie her and sarla shouts at her that she can’t let this happen to Disha and she can’t separate Disha from Purab as she has called her daughter. Abhi and sarla keep on stopping her but Munni goes upstairs. Aaliya is glad that now Munni is doing what she is supposed to do as she’ll now get Disha and Sangram would take her away.

Munni unlocks Disha and Disha asks if the situation is under control. Munni apologizes to Disha and says that her family is in danger and if she had to chose between her family and her, Disha interrupts her and says the family is in danger because of her and she’ll go with Sangram Singh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd