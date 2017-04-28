Kumkum Bhagya 28th April 2017 full episode written update: Abhi tells Dadi that his heart won’t allow him to marry Tanu

Kumkum Bhagya 28th April 2017 full episode written update: Pragya calls Sarla and asks for her blessings. Kumkum Bhagya 28th April 2017 full episode written update: Pragya calls Sarla and asks for her blessings.

Pragya calls Sarla and asks for her blessings. Sarla says that her blessings are always with Pragya. Sarla gets tensed hearing Pragya’s voice. Sarla and Janki plan to go to the Mehra house. There, in the Mehra house, Tanu’s mother asks Aalia to look for Mitali who is taking too much accompany bring Tanu. Aalia also wonders why Mitali is so late.

Mitali is in the Dadi’s room and is trying to lift Tanu’s ghoonghat. She wants to see Tanu’s necklace. Dadi and Purab try to divert her mind. Dadi and Daasi successfully fool Mitali. They cover Pragya’s face and ask Mitali to walk now with Tanu. Aaliya goes to Tanu’s room looking for her. She hears Mitali’s voice asking Tanu to walk fast. Aalia comes outside and scolds Mitali for taking the time to reach Mandap. Just then, Abhi walks upstairs to meet Dadi. He is looking confused and angry. Aalia fears that Abhi might have changed his mind or that he has some issues with the marriage. Pragya also fears that Abhi can create more problems, she doesn’t want to face more trouble. Aalia who is now frustrated scolds Tanu i.e. Pragya. She says that all this is happening because Tanu took a lot of time in getting ready. Aalia marches off to scold Tanu’s mother who was careless and let Abhi leave the mandap.

Also read | Kumkum Bhagya 27th April 2017 full episode written update: Purab locks Tanu in the bathroom

Aalia argues with Tanu’s mother and claims that because of her carelessness, the marriage can get cancelled. Aalia says to stop showing off and take more interest in getting her daughter married, else she will be empty handed after all this struggle. Tanu’s mother doesn’t like what Aalia’s saying. According to her, it is Aalia’s carelessness, and she has failed to manage both Tanu and Abhi. She asks Aalia to behave and she will not tolerate being talked to like that. Aalia gets angry and says that if she wants, she can cancel the marriage right now. She asks Tanu’s mother to be careful with her words, otherwise, she will teach her a good lesson. Tanu’s mother is speechless.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd