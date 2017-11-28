Kumkum Bhagya 28 November 2017 full episode written update: Simolika gives ideas to Tannu to get rid of Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 28 November 2017 full episode written update: Tannu thinks of executing the plans Simolika implanted into her mind. Kumkum Bhagya 28 November 2017 full episode written update: Tannu thinks of executing the plans Simolika implanted into her mind.

Tannu asks Simolika to stay in her limits and also to ask her boss to mind her business and not make her spy on them. She says she hates Pragya and she should tell her that even Abhi hates her and he’ll soon throw her out of the house. Simolika loses it and shouts at her and asks her to stop her nonsense. Tannu asks if she knows who she is talking to. Simolika says she knows it well that she is a flop model who has retired now and not just that she was a flop girlfriend, a flop second women in Abhi’s life. She says if she would have been at her place and her boyfriend’s wife was prettier than her then she would have ruined her face or else if she was more powerful than her then she would have made the gas cylinder blast when she is in the kitchen. She asks her to think before talking to her and saying bad words about her or her boss and leaves. Tannu thinks she is right and she gave the right ideas to her and she should talk to Aaliya. She then thinks that Aaliya won’t be interested so she should carry on with this on her own. Pragya comes there and asks her what is going on her mind pretending to be Munni. Tannu says she did a very good job by hiring Simolika as Abhi’s secretary and that she is very good and her mind is too sharp. Pragya asks what she means and Tannu says she did a good job and leaves. Pragya thinks there is something wrong as she won’t praise anyone just like that.

Tannu thinks of executing the plans Simolika implanted into her mind. Simolika is on her way back home and thinks Pragya has closed all the ways for her as CCTV cameras will be installed the next day and she won’t be able to hear abhi. She then decides kill Abhi the same night and says that this night would be memorable night.

Simolika is talking to a snake charmer and he tells her ton stay away from the snake as it bites one who is around it. Simolika thinks she just needs to leave the snake in Abhi’s bedroom and her work will be done with and then the next morning she’ll get the good news.

