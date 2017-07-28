Kumkum Bhagya 28 July 2017 full episode written update: Sangram Singh harasses Nisha in the market for helping Purab

Kumkum Bhagya 28 July 2017 full episode written update: Nisha is in the market when Sangram Singh and his men try to catch her and she runs but they encircle her on the bike. Kumkum Bhagya 28 July 2017 full episode written update: Nisha is in the market when Sangram Singh and his men try to catch her and she runs but they encircle her on the bike.

In the first scene, Sangram Singh is having alcohol with his goons and he asks his goons to bring that girl to him. One of the goons comes and tells that she was seen in the market. Sangram Singh plans to sexually assault her in the market.

There Aaliya tells Tannu that Munni is not Pragya, and asks her to stop imagining bullshit. Tannu asks what did she talk to Munni after sending her out. Aaliya says nothing. Tannu asks if you are betraying me. Aaliya says I have realised that she is Pragya’s lookalike and fulfills all our wishes. She says she asked Munni to convince Abhi to get her married to Purab. Tannu asks her to solve her problem first and make her marry Abhi. Aaliya says Abhi will not think about her for now, as Pragya is in his heart and mind, till then I can settle down with Purab. She says Purab had challenged her that Abhi will never ask him to marry her. She says once Munni convinces Abhi, then Abhi will force Purab to marry her.

Nisha is in the market when Sangram Singh and his men try to catch her and she runs but they encircle her on the bike. Sangram Singh comes to her and says you are very beautiful. I have never seen such beautiful girl in Haryana. He asks how did you get time to fight with my men. Nisha says they were doing wrong, and I can’t see any wrong happening. Sangram says you have done gandhiri and asks why did she beat his men. He asks about her father and she says Vijay Chauhan. Sangram Singh says you are saying as if your father is Amitabh Bachchan. He pulls her closer. Nisha slaps him hard and asks him to go. Sangram Singh asks his men to hold her. Nisha shouts for help and asks someone to call Police when Purab comes there in car as he is site seeing. Driver tells that some poor person might be stuck. Purab sees Nisha and says we have to save her. Driver says he is Sangram Singh and is dangerous. He asks why you are interfering and Purab says it was my destiny which she took on her. Sangram Singh says he will molest her and holds her dupatta.

Nisha asks him to leave her. Sangram Singh says let me hold you first. Nisha shouts for help. Purab sits in car and drives his car towards the goons. He asks Nisha to sit fast. Nisha sits in car and picks chilli plate and throws on the goons. She thanks Purab for saving her. Purab says I got this strength from you, I know you, but you have saved me without knowing me.

Abhi thinks to surprise Pragya and decorates the room. Munni comes to room and thinks why the room is looking like garden and thinks if there is some festival today. Abhi comes and asks if she liked his surprise. Munni says good and asks who is it for? Abhi says for you. He says this is not for your welcome, and asks her to tell. Munni says what to tell. Abhi says today is first night. Munni asks what did you say? She says it can’t be your first night and says it is my first night, as I came here.

Abhi says her sense of humour got better. She asks him to celebrate his birthday. Abhi asks if she really doesn’t understand or is trying to find ways to make excuse. He says today is their marriage first night. Munni thinks he is talking about wedding night and gets tensed. Munni tells Abhi that her foot is paining. Abhi says he will make it fine. Munni says it is a sin if husband touches wife’s foot. Abhi says it is enjoyment and goes to bring ointment. He brings ointment.

