Kumkum Bhagya 28 December 2017 full episode written update: Abhi feels Munni is actually Pragya

Abhi is sitting with his guitar and thinking about all the moments he has spent with Munni and how she has been saving his life. He wonders that she can look like Pragya but it can’t be that her voice is similar to Pragya and also her deeds. Pragya comes there with his coffee and stumbles when Abhi holds her and she says how generous of him for not letting her fall. Abhi says he was saving his coffee from being spilled. Abhi reminisces when she asked her to chose between her and the coffee and he told her that he sees her in his coffee.

Abhi sips the coffee and thinks that it tastes exactly the same as Pragya used to make and wonders how can there be so much connection. He thinks if she is hiding her identity because of some of helplessness. He wishes that she is Pragya and thinks if this is the case then he has to find out why she is hiding her identity. He lies down to sleep and sees Pragya everywhere. He thinks it’s strange that earlier he couldn’t sleep because Pragya wasn’t with him and now it’s because the girl living with her can be Pragya.

Purab is going to her room when Aaliya asks him why he is doing this to her and she won’t let him be with anyone else and says she is so much worried about her wounds. Purab asks her to get her senses back and to go and see some psychiatrist. He comes downstairs and sees Pragya there and says it’s good that he found her there and tells her what Aaliya did. Pragya says even he is doing the same thing and not moving on from Bulbul. Purab walks out from there and goes to his room and apologizes to Disha for his behaviour and hugs her. Disha gets emotional and “Kuch to hai” plays on.

Pragya goes to her room and Abhi pretends to sleep. Pragya sees him and wonders why he is pretending to be asleep seeing her. She goes and sleeps on the couch and Abhi looks at her and thinks she is even sleeping like Pragya, how will he handle so many similarities.

