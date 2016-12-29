Kumkum Bhagya 28 December 2016 full episode written update: Abhi is waiting for Pragya during his sangeet with Tanu

Abhi is waiting for Pragya during his sangeet with Tanu Abhi is waiting for Pragya during his sangeet with Tanu

Pragya finds a chance to run away and the goons follow her. Pragya hides herself in a dark room. She decides to get her phone from the bag and call Abhi for help. The goons are searching for her, they are sure that Pragya is inside somewhere as the main door is locked. Tanu and Abhi accept the wishes of media people. Tanu is happily giving media bytes, she tells them that she is getting married to her lover and they will soon announce the wedding date. But, Abhi’s mind is somewhere else. His eyes are on the door. He just wants Pragya to be around him.

Nikhil is also invited to the party. Aaliya introduces Tanu’s mother to Nikhil. Abhi is still waiting for Pragya, he calls Purab to know where Pragya is. Purab says he doesn’t have the updates of Pragya, he questions Abhi that why he is so concerned for Pragya. Purab asks Abhi to feel content as his family and friends are with him in the sangeet, giving importance to a secretary is not good. He gets more sarcastic and asks Abhi that if he chooses to marry Tanu than why he is waiting for Pragya so desperately. He asks Abhi if he planning to cancel the ceremony in case Pragya doesn’t come.

Abhi gets more tensed and confused. Purab says that he will be there in some time. Tanu requests Abhi to dance with her as this will give them a better media coverage. Abhi says no, but Aalia comes and forcefully sends him on the stage. Abhi puts his phone on the table. Pragya manages to take her mobile and calls Abhi. When Abhi doesn’t pick up the call, Pragya calls Purab who gets shocked to find out that Pragya is in danger. He assures her that he will come there and rescue her. He asks Pragya to send her location through mobile.

Abhi is lost in Pragya’s thoughts. He is dancing with Tanu but looking for Pragya. Before he realises anything, he hurts Tanu accidentally as he puts his foot on Tanu’s while dancing. Tanu screams with pain, she wonders how Abhi can be so careless. Everyone gathers near the stage, Tanu screams and leaves the stage. Dadi get very happy to see her in pain. The goons take hold of Pragya again. They break her phone and tie her. The gang leader asks her to cooperate otherwise he will kill her. Pragya is unable to understand the motive behind her kidnapping.