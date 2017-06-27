Kumkum Bhagya 27th June 2017 full episode written update: Contract killer is about to shoot Pragya and Abhi

Kumkum Bhagya 27th June 2017 full episode written update: The commander tells Abhi he made him run behind them like dogs. Kumkum Bhagya 27th June 2017 full episode written update: The commander tells Abhi he made him run behind them like dogs.

Abhi and Pragya are running in the jungle while commander and his clan is constantly firing on them. They hide behind a rock and Abhi starts laughing. Pragya asks why is he laughing to which he says because of their situation that people run to get married and they both are running after getting married. Just then, Babban (junior goon) reaches there. Abhi hits him and makes him unconscious and runs. Abhi and Pragya reach a hut and commander reaches Babban. He says they must be nearby and wakes him up.

Damroo and Babban reach the hut where Abhi and Pragya are. Abhi tries to bark and imitate a dog and they both get scared. As they were about to leave, commander reaches there and asks them why they aren’t going in. Damroo says there are dogs inside. He asks why haven’t the dogs attacked them yet. Damroo says because the door is locked and the commander slaps him and asks them to break the door open. Pragya gets scared. Abhi goes and stands behind the door with a rod in his hand and as the door opens, commander enters and is followed by one goon and Abhi hits the goon while Damroo and Babban grab Abhi. The commander tells Abhi how he made them run behind like dogs and says he doesn’t know what to gift them for their wedding as they won’t be able to use anything as they are about die. Pragya tries to peep in and commander sees her and asks her to come out.

Meanwhile, Raghubir sees the hut is surrounded by goons and gets worried. He asks the priest if he has a cell phone but he denies. He prays to God to save them. Purab reaches there with police and asks Raghubir if he has seen a boy and a girl anywhere around. Raghubir says Abhi and Pragya are inside that hut and they approach it.

There, the commander asks them who wants to get killed first. Both of them are arguing to be first. The commander says that dying as a widow isn’t good so he will kill Pragya but Abhi says he can’t see her in pain so he’ll die. Commander asks them to shut up and asks Damroo and others what they would have done in a similar situation. They all start laughing. Abhi asks Pragya to run when he says.

