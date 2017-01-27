Kumkum Bhagya 27th January 2017 full episode written update: Pragya is forced to get engaged to Purab

In Abhi’s house, Aalia taunts Purab that he must be happy as he is again becoming the son-in-law of the same family. In Abhi’s house, Aalia taunts Purab that he must be happy as he is again becoming the son-in-law of the same family.

Aalia tells Pragya, Purab and Dadi that she came to know about Purab’s plan through her spy. She tells them how she forced the travel agent to book the tickets and how she managed to call Purab’s relatives. Purab and Pragya get upset. Aalia laughs and leaves. Pragya is feeling low. She comes back home and tells Sarla that they are unable to cancel the engagement because of Aalia’s conspiracy. She cries in front of Sarla. Seeing Pragya in despair, Sarla says that her daughter is very strong and she cannot be defeated by such people. Tanu and Nikhil tried to separate Abhi and Pragya in the past but they were not able to as Pragya always stood by Abhi. She tries to encourage Pragya and make her fight back. Pragya hugs Sarla.

Abhi sees some bad dream and thinks about Pragya. He feels that he is losing someone close. He thinks that now when Pragya is getting engaged to Purab, he should not think about Pragya so much, it is wrong. Tanu comes and tries to get cosy with Abhi. She says that if Abhi in not feeling well, she can sleep in his room tonight. Abhi says that they can’t sleep in one room as they are not married yet, he also says that Dadi will not allow this. Tanu says that she will take the permission from her. Abhi asks her to go and thinks that it is better to have sweet dreams of Prgaya rather that spending the night with Tanu.

In Abhi’s house, Aalia taunts Purab that he must be happy as he is again becoming the son-in-law of the same family. Abhi feels happy seeing the effort and pain Aalia is taking for Purab and Pragya’s engagement arrangements. He tells Purab that if he was not getting engaged to Praya, then he would get him engaged to Aaliya.

Pragya comes to Abhi’s house. Tanu taunts her and says it’s a pity that Prgaya is not able to get Abhi as her life partner. She says that Pragya’s family wants only Purab to be their son-in-law that is why they chose him for both the daughters.