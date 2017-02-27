Kumkum Bhagya 27th February 2017 full episode written update: Abhi manics after trying his wedding sherwani

Kumkum Bhagya 27th February 2017 full episode written update: Purab makes a promise to Pragya. Kumkum Bhagya 27th February 2017 full episode written update: Purab makes a promise to Pragya.

Pragya, very excitedly, gives the sherwani to Abhi. She asks him to try it, and tells him he will look like a perfect groom in it. Tanu doesn’t like it, she tells Aalia that Pragya has purposely given her marriage sherwani to Abhi to make her jealous. She says she will not let Abhi wear that. Aalia stops her and says that let Abhi wear this sherwani in the marriage. It will be so awesome to see Pragya crying when she will see Abhi tying mangalsutra in Tanu’s neck, while wearing the same outfit.

Abhi goes to his room for a trial. Aalia and Tanu come to Pragya and laugh at her. They say that Pragya is just wasting time to bring back Abhi’s memory. He will not recall anything and it will be so heart-breaking for her to see Abhi wearing the same sherwani and getting married to Tanu.

There, Abhi wears it and thinks that he has seen himself in it. Suddenly he gets an attack and falls on the bed. He starts getting the visual clips of his marriage with Pragya. Pragya hears the shout and runs towards his room. Aaliya, Tanu, Dadi, Dassi and Purab also come there. Abhi asks Pragya to stay there as he is not feeling good. He gets unconscious. Purab calls the doctor. The doctor examines Abhi and tells everyone that it is not advisable to remind abhi about his past. Abhi got a random attack due to a high BP, but his condition can get worst if he keeps recalling the old times. Dadi gets sad and asks the doctor to suggest something else as, if Abhi will not recall his memory that his personal and professional life will get spoiled. The doctor says that he can understand their concern, but Abhi’s life is more important.

Purab, Dadi and Pragya are upset. Pragya cries and says now she doesn’t want to put more pressure on Abhi to recall anything. It is okay to stay away from him but she will not harm him in any case. She is unhappy that she will soon lose her husband to Tanu. Purab feels bad for her and promises that he won’t let this happen. He will not let anyone come in between Abhi and Pragya. He will reunite them no matter how difficult it is. Tanu and Aalia hear him.

Tanu is tensed after hearing Purab. She says that she doesn’t want to take Purab’s confidence lightly. He can shatter her dream of marrying Abhi and kick her out of Abhi’s life. Tanu taunts Aalia that because of Aalia’s soft corner towards Purab, they can end up to losing everything. Tanu says that she will do something about it. Aalia warns Tanu not to touch Purab, he is her love and her obsession. She will not let anyone harm him. Tanu gets irked and leaves. She still thinks that Purab is their biggest threat.

Abhi wakes up and finds his head heavy. He again recalls the hazy image of his and Pragya’s marriage. Abhi gets nostalgic and feels that he is getting married to a girl who looks like Pragya or she is Pragya.

