Kumkum Bhagya 27th April 2017 full episode written update: Purab locks Tanu in the bathroom

Pragya feels guilty that she is cheating Abhi. She says again says that she has her doubts, and Abhi will not accept this marriage. Pragya wants to consult her mother before taking such a step. Dadi says that she is also elder to her and she will not let Pragya take a wrong step. Dadi tries to boost Pragya’s confidence and asks her not to feel guilty. There, Purab attacks Tanu with chloroform. She figures it out and tries to leave the room, but fortunately the chloroform has done its job and Tanu faints. As she loses consciousness, she threatens Purab that she will tell Abhi about it. Purab drags her to the bathroom and locks her inside.

Meanwhile, Daasi finds Mitali going to Tanu’s room. She stops Mitali and gets her busy in some other work. Purab goes to Dadi’s room and tells everything that happened in Tanu’s room. He also tells them that Tanu fought with him, but finally he managed to lock her inside the bathroom. He assures Pragya that Tanu will not get up now.

Daasi also tells them that she stopped Mitali from coming to Tanu’s room. Purab asks Dadi and Dassi to call Mitali, if she takes Pragya to the mandap, then nobody will doubt anything. But, before that Mitali has already reached Tanu’s room. She opens the door with the master key. Mitali doesn’t find Tanu inside and gets doubtful. She decides to inform Aaliya about it. There, Team Pragya is looking for Mitali everywhere. Mitali is scared as she has to tell Aalia about it.

Team Pragya find Mitali running to Aaliya to inform her that Tanu is missing. Dadi stops her and tells Mitali that Tanu is in her room. She asks Mitali and Daasi to bring Tanu to the venue. Dadi and Purab are worried that Aalia is quite smart and she can uncover Pragya’s face.

