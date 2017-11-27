Kumkum Bhagya 27 November 2017 full episode written update: Pragya thinks of installing CCTV cameras at house

Kumkum Bhagya 27 November 2017 full episode written update: Abhi is looking for Munni and asks Mitali if she has seen her. Kumkum Bhagya 27 November 2017 full episode written update: Abhi is looking for Munni and asks Mitali if she has seen her.

Aaliya and Tannu argue with each other over who’ll go and have a shower first and start wishing bad for each other and end up yelling at each other. Pragya comes to the room while Abhi is behind the door and hopes that Abhi hadn’t gone for a shower and since she has switched off the wires now she’ll ask him that he can go for a shower. She enters and bumps into Abhi and asks why did he go for shower when she asked him not to and he says he wanted to see her defeated face. She asks what he means and he tells her how Dasi came when she left and told him about her plan that she planned to make this excuse and then she went for shower first and also hide his clothes. They both start arguing again and Abhi says he won’t leave her and she hugs him and asks him to hold her first. Abhi pushes her back and says he’ll show her when she gets a call from the electrician who tells her he is there. Pragya says she is coming and shows him the wire in the water tank. He tells Pragya that this wire is used in the air conditioner and someone has intentionally done this to harm somebody. Pragya asks him to fix CCTV cameras on the terrace and the store room as the other part of the house already has cameras. She asks him to do this ASAP and send the bill to her and not to office. Simolika overhears them and thinks Pragya has become the biggest stone on her way and she has tied her hands even without knowing her.

There Abhi is looking for Munni and asks Mitali if she has seen her and then stops Dasi to ask if she has seen her and Dasi says where will she go as she has planned to settle down here. Tannu sees him looking for Munni and wonders why abhi is looking for Munni and thinks this is not a good thing as he used to roam around Pragya earlier like this and she thinks of asking Pragya to do something.

Tannu goes and asks Aaliya to do something and Aaliya shows tantrums and says what happened to the bad luck she was wishing for her and Tannu says they are best friends and this all is normal and apologizes to her and they both start blaming each other for getting Munni into the house. Simolika overhears this and thinks it’s good that Pragya has some more enemies. Tannu hears some noise at the door and runs to check but finds no one, she goes around and finds Simolika there and threatens her that she has caught her and she can throw her out of the house and she can even get her arrested by making false accusations of stealing the jewellery.

