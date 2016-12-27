Kumkum Bhagya 27 December 2016 full episode written update: Pragya is kidnapped, threatened with acid atack

Kumkum Bhagya 27 December 2016 Kumkum Bhagya 27 December 2016

In Kumkum Bhagya, Tanu’s confidence is again high after the sangeet ceremony announcement. She starts giving orders to Mitali and others but Mitali ignores her. Pragya tells her about Abhi’s recent reports and doctor’s go ahead to make Abhi recall his past. Pragya plans to take Abhi to all those places where they spent happy moments together. She is very happy that Abhi will recognise her as his wife soon. Sarla starts crying and informs her about Abhi’s sangeet ceremony. Pragya gets shocked. She fears that Aaliya will be successful in her plans as Pragya has very less time to start the treatment of Abhi.

In Abhi’s house, the preparations are on. Abhi is trying different outfits for the evening’s function. He gets confused and calls Pragya to help him in getting ready for the ceremony. Abhi tells her that he had an argument with Purab regarding Tanu. He says he is confused whether he should marry her or not. Pragya is upset, but she cannot show her real emotions, she had plans not to attend the ceremony. But, after hearing Abhi, she agrees and decides to be with Abhi in all ups and downs. She asks Sarla to come along, but Sarla refuses.

Pragya is on her way to Abhi’s house, her cab driver stops the car and goons forcefully enter the car. They kidnap Pragya. The function has started in Abhi’s house. Abhi is desperately waiting for Pragya. Aalia comes to him and asks him to join the party. Tanu and her mother are very happy, they engage Abhi in welcoming the guests. On the other hand, Pragya is in danger, the goons threaten her with acid attack.