Kumkum Bhagya 26th May 2017 full episode written update: Goons catch Abhi and Pragya tries to save him

Kumkum Bhagya 26th May 2017 full episode written update: Pragya tries her best to save Abhi. Kumkum Bhagya 26th May 2017 full episode written update: Pragya tries her best to save Abhi.

In the first scene Abhi asks a goon about Pragya and he tells him that Pragya already escaped. Abhi doesn’t believe him but he tells the whole truth and at the same time the leader of the gang hits Abhi on his head with a rod and tell this to Nikhil. He asks them to bring Abhi. Pragya hears all this and starts blaming herself. She wonders why she ran from there, she already knew that he would have found her.

There Dasi goes to Dadi and tells her that she is sure that Aaliya and Tanu are responsible for Pragya’s kidnapping. She asks Sarla to call Purab and ask him if he got to know anything. The goons surround Abhi who is lying there unconscious. Nikhil says that he will take revenge now for every wound. He asks his goons to tie him in the same place where Pragya was tied. Sarla is worried because Purab doesn’t answer his phone, but Biji says that he must be driving. Pragya is worried that Abhi has put his life in danger because of her and now she’ll save him.

Goons tie up Abhi and make fun of him. Aliya asks Tanu to go downstairs and keep an eye on everyone’s phone calls but Tanu says that is impossible. Nikhil calls Tanu and tells her that Abhi came here looking for Pragya. She asks if he saw him (Nikhil) but he denies. He says that he is tied up now but Tanu says what’s the use of all this. He says he had to do this otherwise, Abhi would have extracted the truth out of him. He hangs up. Aliya asks what happened, why is she so worried? Tanu tells her that Nikhil and his goons have tied up Abhi. Pragya tries to stop the truck she is in and is successful.

Also read | Kumkum Bhagya 25th May 2017 full episode written update: Abhi comes face to face with Nikhil and the goons

The truck driver asks what she is doing in the truck. She cooks up a fake story about how she was running away from her marriage but woke up in this truck. She threatens him to leave her back where he picked her up from but he says he will face loss if he is late. So, they decide on getting her a lift. A truck driver gives her a lift. Nikhil thinks of letting Abhi go as keeping him is more dangerous. Aaliya calls up Nikhil and tells him to leave Abhi and threatens him. She tells him that if anything happens to Abhi, she will kill him. Tanu tells Aaliya that she is going there for her selfish reasons and she slaps her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd