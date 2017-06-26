Kumkum Bhagya 26th June 2017 full episode written update: Tanu confesses to Aaliya that she had asked Nikhil to kill Abhi and Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 26th June 2017 full episode written update: Tanu is watching Abhi and Pragya getting married through video call and gets way too jealous Kumkum Bhagya 26th June 2017 full episode written update: Tanu is watching Abhi and Pragya getting married through video call and gets way too jealous

Tanu gets to know that Abhi is getting married to Pragya. She gets even more furious and sets a picture of Abhi to fire and warns that now he’ll have to pay for it. There, the contract killer (commander) is after Abhi and Pragya and asks a man on his way if he has seen any temple around in the jungle and he tells him the way.

Abhi and Pragya are on their fifth “phera” and Abhi pulls Pragya’s leg while Raghubir is tensed. There, Purab is en route along with the police and he finds Damroo’s junior on the way. He gets out of the police car and asks him who is he. He gets scared and starts running. Purab catches him and he tells him the truth.

Tanu is watching Abhi and Pragya getting married through video call and gets way too jealous and says she should have been in Pragya place. As the wedding is over, Abhi notices the goon making their video. Abhi catches him and he tells them that his entire gang knows that they are here and they’ll also be there any moment. Abhi hits him and ties him up. Raghubir asks Pragya and Abhi to leave before commando reaches there but Abhi insists on staying and facing him as he is tired of running. But Pragya and Raghubir ask him to consider the promises he made during “pheras” and they both leave.

The goon befool Purab and the police and run midway. Tanu is lighting fire when Aaliya comes in and asks her to come to her senses. Tanu says she will kill everyone. Aaliya asks her to stop talking about killing and all. That’s when Tanu reveals that she has already asked Nikhil to kill both Abhi and Pragya and had asked Nikhil to send Aaliya home so that she couldn’t create any hurdle.

