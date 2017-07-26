Kumkum Bhagya 26th July 2017 full episode written update: Purab gets attacked by robbers

Kumkum Bhagya 26th July 2017 full episode written update: Kumkum Bhagya 26th July 2017 full episode written update:

Dadi and Dasi decide to finish the work the next morning before Pragya wakes up. They tease Mitali that she has to do everything before Pragya wakes up.

There Purab is going to the bank with Khandelwal’s driver and driver constantly gets calls from the robbers as to where he has reached. Purab asks him who is calling him again and again which he answers is his wife. Purab ties the bag to his hand with a chain.

They reach the bank where the robber are waiting for them. Purab finds the driver’s behaviour sceptical when the robber and his men encircle him. The robber asks him to handover the bag but Purab says he won’t do that as its his brother’s money. His men trap Purab and the robber is about to cut Purab’s arm when he gets hit by a brick. A girl throws one more brick at him and calls police from her phone. The robber goes to her and asks why is she interfering in his thing. She asks him to step back as she has already called police. The robber takes out his dagger and as he was about to stab her, she hits the rod with her hand but the robber bends down and it hits Purab instead. Purab falls unconscious and they hear police van’s siren. The robbers say to her that she should know who is their boss and that they’ll be back. But she says she won’t let them ruin Haryana’s name.

When they leave she wakes up Purab by spilling soda over him. Purab asks where is his bag and she says they took it along with them. Purab gets disheartened and she starts laughing and says How can “Nisha” let the robbers spoil Haryana’s prestige and hands over the bag to him.

There Tanu says to Aaliya that Munni is actually Pragya as she herself convinced Abhi for the pooja and she knows it’s value. She is playing double games as she isn’t interested in Abhi’s property also similar to Pragya. Aaliya says they’ll ask Munni to not attend the Pooja with Abhi and if she agrees then she is Munni and if she attends the Pooja then she is Pragya.

