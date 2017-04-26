Kumkum Bhagya 26th April 2017 full episode written update: Purab plans to tie Tanu up

Kumkum Bhagya 26th April 2017 full episode written update: Pragya is also dressed up as a bride. Kumkum Bhagya 26th April 2017 full episode written update: Pragya is also dressed up as a bride.

The episode starts with Mitali, who is curious to know what Tanu is doing in Dadi’s room. Dadi hides Pragya and says that she is Tanu who came to take her wishes before the marriage. Mitali gets convinced and leaves the room. Purab says that if Mitali is not able to figure out that this is Tanu and not Pragya then it is difficult for anyone else to know the truth.

There, Nikhil calls his goons to Abhi’s house so that they will stop Team Pragya from creating any trouble for Tanu. Abhi is remembering Pragya and her memories, he recalls the moments when Pragya shared her feelings to him. Just then, Aalia and Tanu’s mother come and request Abhi to enter the marriage hall in the horse as demanded by the guruji. Abhi is irked and says that he has already done lots of adjustments, now he will not entertain any other ritual. If they force him, then he can rethink about the decision of marriage. Tanu’s mother gets angry at Abhi, but Aalia calms her down and says that they should compromise on everything till the time marriage is concluded. Mitali tells Aalia about Dadi who has now accepted Tanu as her daughter-in-law. And, also that Tanu is in Dadi’s room. Aalia is doubtful.

Purab and Daasi take the responsibility to lock Tanu is some other room, so that she will not be able to reach the mandap. Purab secretly goes to Tanu’s room. There, Aalia is also coming to take Tanu to the hall. But, the pandit gets her busy in some other thing and she asks Mitali to bring Tanu. Purab knocks on Tanu’s door and asks whether she is ready for the marriage. Tanu feels weird that about Purab at her door. Purab says that he has come to take back the gift which Dadi gave to Tanu to give it to Abhi. Tanu says she has not received anything from Dadi. Purab says that he wants to search her room. Tanu let him come inside. Purab is now planning to make Tanu unconscious. There, Dadi is applying mehndi on Pragya’s hands and wishing that everything turns out well.

