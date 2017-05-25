Kumkum Bhagya 25th May 2017 full episode written update: Abhi comes face to face with Nikhil and the goons

Kumkum Bhagya 25th May 2017 full episode written update: Abhi sees Nikhi, but he is wearing a mask. Kumkum Bhagya 25th May 2017 full episode written update: Abhi sees Nikhi, but he is wearing a mask.

Aaliya shouts at Tannu and asks why she doesn’t understand that Pragya gang already doubts them and now she is making them doubt even more by talking to her mom in that manner. Tannu tells Aaliya that Pragya has escaped Nikhil’s trap. Aaliya gets frustrated and shouts at her because she is responsible for all this as she only included Nikhil in the plan and Nikhil is the bigger enemy than Pragya and she would rather kill Nikhil instead of Pragya.

Dasi was passing by and she listens to their conversation. Tannu says Nikhil has asked her to keep a check on family members as Pragya would definitely call anyone and then Tannu and Nikhil shall trace her location and they’ll kidnap her again. Dasi puts her phone inside the door and Aaliya notices that. She pulls her by hand and is scared to see her. Dasi asks what they were talking about Pragya to which Aaliya replies that they were worried about Pragya that she should come back so that Abhi and Tannu can get married.

There Abhi is caught by the goons and he fights back and tries to run by fooling them. Abhi finally comes face to face with Nikhil who is wearing a Mask. Abhi hits him and catches one of the goons and threatens him to tell whereabouts of Pragya or else he will hit him hard. The goon pleads to him for letting him go for the sake of his children. Nikhil speaks on the walkie talkie and tells the goons that it is Abhi only. Pragya listens to this and becomes restless to tell Abhi that she is not there.

