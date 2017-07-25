Kumkum Bhagya 25th July 2017 full episode written update: Dadi and Munni convince Abhi to organise a pooja

Kumkum Bhagya 25th July 2017 full episode written update: Abhi is deciding on what to wear and recalls how Pragya used to chose clothes for him. Kumkum Bhagya 25th July 2017 full episode written update: Abhi is deciding on what to wear and recalls how Pragya used to chose clothes for him.

Tanu was busy doing makeup when Munni goes there and starts snuggling into all her products and asks Tanu if she knows that she isn’t pretty enough as she needs makeup. She picks up a concealer and asks Tanu what it is. Tanu says it is used to cover-up the marks on the face. Munni asks does it also cover up marks of bad deeds. Tanu asks her to shut up.

Munni asks why Abhi left her for Pragya. Tanu asks her to stay quiet. Munni says she knows the reason but wants to know it from her. Tanu asks what does she know. Munni says either Abhi would have seen her without makeup or he would have seen how cleaver she is as compared to Pragya who seems so innocent. Tanu says she’ll ask Aaliya to throw her out of the house. Munni says they both are in this house because of her so she better not think of anything like that. Aaliya comes there and asks what’s the matter. Tanu says she is irritating her. Aaliya asks Munni what she is doing there when she had asked her to go to Dadi and other family members and make them hate Pragya. Munni says she didn’t tell her what she is supposed to do with them and she isn’t as cleaver as her so she couldn’t apply her mind to it.

Abhi is deciding on what to wear and recalls how Pragya used to chose clothes for him but he is skeptical if she’ll be able to chose the clothes for him as she herself isn’t dressing nice these days. He gets a call from Purab and he tries to make him understand that he should marry again.

Purab is with the man from whom he is supposed to get the payment. He gives him cash instead of a cheque and says his assistant would accompany him to the bank and he can deposit it. Though Purab asks him that he promised for a cheque but he says it does matter.

Abhi and Dadi are talking on organising a pooja at home when Munni comes there and Abhi asks her to give her opinion. Munni says she has no idea what they are talking about. Dadi tells her that she wants to organise a ‘Satyanarayan pooja’ but Abhi isn’t ready for it. Abhi says it’s because Pragya isn’t well and he doesn’t want her to exert. Munni says they shouldn’t think twice when it’s about matters of God. Dadi says they’ll manage the arrangements and Pragya would just need to attend that. Munni thinks to herself that this Pooja might result in kicking out Aaliya and Tanu.

Dadi calls everyone and announces about the pooja and says she wants Abhi and Pragya to sit through it so that they are saved from evil eye. Mitali asks if Abhi agreed for the pooja and Dadi says Pragya made him agree and Aaliya and Tanu happen to overhear that.

