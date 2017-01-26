Kumkum Bhagya 25th January 2017 full episode written update: Purab tells Abhi that he is calling off the engagement

Kumkum Bhagya 25th January 2017 full episode written update: Abhi is spellbound seeing Pragya in the bridal wear during the engagement shopping. Kumkum Bhagya 25th January 2017 full episode written update: Abhi is spellbound seeing Pragya in the bridal wear during the engagement shopping.

Pragya is in the trial room. Abhi calls Pragya outside and checks his jacket. Pragya asks him to wait and suddenly screams as a pin hurts her. Abhi gets worried and enters the trial room. He asks Pragya how and where she got hurt. He sees Pragya’s back and panics, asking if she has any cream in her bag. When they don’t find anything to apply, Abhi blows her back and he is about to kiss her wound. But, he realises that he is crossing a limit so he controls himself. Abhi tells Pragya that he can’t see her in pain. Pragya asks why to which he says he has no answer. Pragya almost tells him that because she is his wife, but stops and says because she is his best friend.

Abhi compliments Pragya that she is looking very beautiful in the lehnga. He takes out a lip liner from Pragya’s purse and draws a bindi on her forehead. He also puts the dupatta on her head, he turns her to the mirror and says that she is looking like a bride. He stares at her and wonders if he can have Pragya as his wife forever. Pragya looks on. They spend a romantic moment. Abhi says that Dadi will be very happy to see her in this attire. Pragya asks how was he feeling. Abhi says that he is feeling good as his best friends are getting married to each other.

Meanwhile, Aalia and Tanu are looking for Abhi and Pragya. Aalia scolds Tanu. They call Abhi and get to know that he is with Pragya in the ladies trial room. Tanu gets annoyed seeing Abhi coming out with Pragya from the trial room. Aaliya angrily asks what he was doing inside. Abhi very calmly replies that he wasn’t doing anything. Pragya smiles. Tanu gets more irritated. She asks several questions. But, Abhi is busy in praising Pragya’s beauty. He says he just wanted to see Pragya in the dress which he chose for her and also wanted to show the jacket to her which she selected for him. Abhi says that he is planning to make Pragya his official dress designer. Tanu scolds him. Abhi leaves to change his clothes and Pragya taunts Aalia and Tanu.

At Abhi’s house, the entire family is waiting for him and everyone. Purab is looking tensed. Abhi enters and tells Purab that he and Pragya are done with the engagement shopping. Abhi doesn’t let Purab say anything, he keeps on discussing his plans about Purab’s engagement and wedding ceremony. Purab loses his control and screams. He tells Abhi that he doesn’t want to be engaged and wants to cancel the ceremony. Abhi gets shocked.

