Kumkum Bhagya 25th August 2017 full episode written update: Pragya comes out of coma, Sangram Singh takes Abhi hostage

Kumkum Bhagya 25th August 2017 full episode written update: Abhi comes out of the room and thinks of talking to Aaliya

Pragya is on bed and remembers what her mother used to tell her. She is getting restless on the bed while Sarla gets tensed seeing the photo frame having Pragya’s photograph break. She thinks Pragya is in some problem. There Munni takes Disha to a room and asks her to hide in the cupboard. Disha says Purab and the whole family is in trouble but Munni asks her to get in and swears her for Purab. Munni locks her in the cupboard.

There Sangram is constantly hitting Purab and asks him where Disha is. Raj pushes Sangram Singh and asks him to spare Purab as he hasn’t done anything. Sangram hits Raj with the log and when Taauji asks him to stop he hits him too.

There Beeji says to Sarla that it’s just glass frame and it broke because it fell down and there’s nothing to worry. Abhi comes out of the room and thinks of talking to Aaliya for not creating any problem in the wedding when he sees downstairs and asks Purab what’s happening. Purab tells this is Sangram Singh who wanted to marry Disha forcefully. Abhi says he’ll call the Commissioner. Sangram Singh takes his phone and asks if he thinks he’ll let him do that and he’ll stand there watching him. Abhi says the whole world does that and kicks his arm. He starts hitting him and Purab takes on his goons. Munni too comes out of the room and wonders where Abhi is, she feels she would have called the police if she had a phone when she sees Abhi downstairs fighting with Sangram Singh and shouts ‘ghazab’. While one of them puts the sword on Dadi’s neck and asks him to back off.

The goons start hitting Abhi and Munni trembles with pain. There Pragya wakes up from coma while trembling of Abhi’s pain. Pragya gets off the bed and the doctor comes there and asks what happened and who she is. She tells her that she is Pragya and her husband Abhi is in problem and he needs her. She reminisces how she got a bullet and faints.

Munni hits the goon who has held Dadi and starts hitting all those who are hitting Abhi. Dadi, Dasi and Mitali cheer her up for keep going while one of the goon holds her. The doctor there calls the nurse and asks for her help to put Pragya on bed and says she’ll get better soon as she hasn’t lost her memory after being in coma.

