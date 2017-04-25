Kumkum Bhagya 25th April 2017 full episode written update: Pragya gets dressed up as a bride to marry Abhi

Kumkum Bhagya 25th April 2017 full episode written update: Dadi and Daasi cover Pragya’s face so that no one can identify her and she can replace Tanu. Kumkum Bhagya 25th April 2017 full episode written update: Dadi and Daasi cover Pragya’s face so that no one can identify her and she can replace Tanu.

Purab gets a chance to enter Tanu’s room. He finds the extra set of lehenga in a box and picks it up, but Nikhil also comes there. Purab gets alerted and lies to Nikhil that he has brought the wedding gift for Tanu and he plans to give it personally. Nikhil doubts how can Purab bring gifts for his enemy Tanu, he must have come there with wrong intentions. Purab safely brings the lehenga to Dadi’s room and gives it to Pragya. Dadi is happy, she takes the lehenga in her hand and gives it to Pragya as a ‘shagun’.

Tanu is almost ready as a bride. She asks Aalia to give her more time to do last touch-up. She promises Aalia that she will come in half an hour. Aalia goes near the mandap where Abhi is waiting for Dadi and Pragya to join him. Aalia asks Abhi to wait for Tanu’s family pandit. Abhi should be ready at the mandap. The main pandit, Tanu’s guruji comes and asks Aalia to call the elders of the family. Aalia asks Mitali to call Dadi. When guruji comes to know that the marriage is happening in the groom’s house and there is no baraat, he gets rigid and asks the bride’s family to arrange the baraat at least. Otherwise, he will not start the rituals.

There, Pragya is also ready as a bride. Dadi and Daasi cover her face with the lehenga chunni, so that no one can identify her and she can replace Tanu.

Nikhil goes to Tanu’s room and alerts her. He tells Tanu about Purab. Tanu and Nikhil both get worried that Team Pragya is planning something against them and they will definitely try to stop the marriage. Tanu promises Nikhil that after marriage also, she will come to meet him all alone. But for that she wants Nikhil to be prepared with a counter plan to beat Team Pragya. It is now Nikhil’s responsibility to save Tanu’s marriage.

Mitali comes to Dadi’s room to call her. She suddenly opens the door and finds everyone stunned, Pragya hides herself behind Daasi. Mitali asks Dadi what Tanu was doing in her room. Dadi says that now her grandson is marrying Tanu so she has also accepted Tanu as her daughter-in-law. Mitali expresses her doubts and says there is something fishy.

