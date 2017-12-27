Kumkum Bhagya 27 December 2017 full episode written update: Abhi is hurt and Pragya takes care of him

Kumkum Bhagya 27 December 2017 full episode written update: Pragya applies ointment to Abhi but he cries like a child. Kumkum Bhagya 27 December 2017 full episode written update: Pragya applies ointment to Abhi but he cries like a child.

Pragya comes to the main hall with the first aid box and Aaliya starts blaming Pragya for putting Abhi’s life in danger and says she willingly took him there knowing that Sangram Singh stays there and she could have taken the police along but she did it intentionally. Abhi and Purab shut her up and Pragya goes and applies ointment to Abhi’s wounds and he starts crying like a kid scared of pain. Mitali says if he doesn’t want to apply the ointment then the other option is injection.

Abhi gets even more scared but says he isn’t scared and asks Pragya to apply the ointment and he won’t even scream. Pragya touches the ointment and he cries like hell and then tries to befool them. Pragya scolds him and asks him to sit quietly and Abhi asks Dadi to see how she is scolding him. Dadi says she is right and Abhi says how can she be on her side. Pragya says obviously she’ll be on her side because she is right and if he would have been right then Dadi would be on his side. Pragya applies ointment and Abhi cries and Purab laughs at him. Abhi asks him and Disha to go to his room and apply ointment to each other and teases them as they are newly married.

Aaliya and Tannu are in their room when Aaliya says to Tannu that Abhi is too influenced by Munni. She keeps talking to her while Tannu is lost in her thoughts and is all scared of loosing Abhi to Munni. Pragya is cooking in kitchen when Simolika calls her and asks her about her well being and if they are back. Pragya tells her that they are fine and are back home and Simolika asks her what happened there and Pragya tells her that they have a family problem with a goon there named Sangram Singh as he created a mess there and almost killed Abhi but now everything is sorted.

Simolika thinks who is this Sangram Singh and how can he kill Abhi as he is supposed to be killed by her only. She reminisces her husband Dushyant lying on the death bed and seeking her promise that she’ll kill Abhi by herself. Simolika thinks that Abhi killed Dushyant for Pragya’s sake and now she’ll kill him and his Pragya will have to live without him and would get to know the pain of losing someone. She promises herself that she’ll make sure that Pragya goes through the same pain.

