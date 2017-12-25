Kumkum Bhagya 25 December 2017 full episode written update: Abhi succeeds in escaping from Sangram Singh’s trap

Kumkum Bhagya 25 December 2017 full episode written update: Abhi goes to Pragya and asks how does she feel about her superhero. Kumkum Bhagya 25 December 2017 full episode written update: Abhi goes to Pragya and asks how does she feel about her superhero.

Sangram Singh ties Abhi, Pragya and Purab and asks the Pandit to start the rituals. Pandit asks them to exchange garlands. Sangram Singh forcefully makes Disha put garland on his neck. There Abhi sees some broken glass around him and he opens the rope he was tied with. Pragya is seeing him and feels proud. Abhi goes to Pragya and asks how does she feel about her superhero. Pragya asks him to untie her first. A goon comes there and Pragya shouts for Abhi to notice him. He hits him and he fells unconscious.

Abhi and Pragya reach downstairs where ceremonies are going on and Sangram notices them and asks his goons to shoot them. Abhi fights the goons and picks up Sangram from the pooja. He beats him up and goes to untie Purab. Sangram notices a gun lying by Kaale’s foot and signals him to pass it on. He is scared at first but then passes it to him. Sangram aims at Pragya and threatens them to kill her as she is the master mind and they haven’t let him marry Disha. Abhi succeeds in befooling him and saves Pragya and takes gun from him. Abhi beats him up and passes him to Purab and he beats him and passes on to Pragya who does the same and passes him to Disha who slaps him and says how dare he think that he’ll marry her and passes him back to Purab. They play this passing the Sangram Singh for few minutes and then Abhi says they should leave now. Sangram Singh says his brother won’t let them elope. Abhi says he is right and how can they not think of this before. He says now he has to carry the unwanted luggage and picks Sangram Singh up and takes him out. Abhi ties him to the Jeep and bids goodbye to all the goons. Kaale asks Sonu to call Sangram Singh’s elder brother and asks he is about to dial up one of the goons stops him and says if they get to know they have called him up they’ll kill Sangram Singh.

