Kumkum Bhagya 24th March 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil manages to escape

Kumkum Bhagya 24th March 2017 full episode written update: Abhi doesn’t listen to anyone and goes after Nikhil. Kumkum Bhagya 24th March 2017 full episode written update: Abhi doesn’t listen to anyone and goes after Nikhil.

Abhi and Pragya are about to wash Nikhil’s face, but he pushes Raj and runs away. They all run behind him to catch him. Tanu is relieved but Aalia is not happy. She wants Nikhil to be caught as he tried to play smart with her. Dadi and Dassi stops Abhi, they do not want him him in any danger. But, Abhi doesn’t listen to them and go after Nikhil. Pragya fears for Abhi’s safety, she wants to go with Abhi. Purab says he will also come along. Pragya asks him to wait for the police inspector who is coming here to investigate about Nikhil. Pragya leaves.

Aalia waits for Tanu in her room. She thinks that she should not have supported Tanu. Tanu is a liability who has only messed up things around Aalia. And, after betraying her twice by planning against Purab, Aalia is no more interested in entertaining Tanu. Tanu comes and apologises, also says she is innocent in the recent attack on Purab. Aalia warns her and says she can hurt her more than Pragya. Tanu leaves and Purab come to Aalia. He asks Aalia why she is looking so dull, her plan of killing him has flopped again. He accuses her for the attacks. Aalia says that she can’t even think about hurting him, in fact she will not leave the person who tried to harm Purab. She says she loves Purab. Purab doesn’t show any sentiment. He leaves.

Abhi finds Purab’s car parked in a lonely place. He runs after Nikhil. After lots of chasing, Abhi gets hold of Nikhil, he pushes Nikhil on the ground and starts asking who is he. Just then, Pragya comes there and screams. Abhi gets distracted and Nikhil gets another chance to run away. He frees himself by hurting Abhi’s forehead with a stone. Abhi also runs, but Pragya stops him. She says she doesn’t want to lose Abhi again. She hugs him. Abhi says that the attacker will run away. Pragya says let him run, she is more concerned about Abhi’s safety.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya 23 rd March 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil is caught by Abhi

Pragya takes Abhi home. Tanu is relieved that Nikhil has managed to save himself. Dadi gets worried to see blood coming from Abhi’s wound. Pragya applies cream and on Abhi’s wound . When Abhi tries to avoid it, Pragya scolds him and says why he puts his life in danger every time, he could have end up with a serious injury. Abhi smiles and asks Pragya to get more close.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd