Kumkum Bhagya 24th July 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya asks Purab to marry her

Tanu gets too excited and says to Aaliya that she wants to celebrate and have fun. While Aaliya asks her to stay quiet as anyone can hear them. Aaliya asks her to enjoy by herself as she just wants to have a sound sleep on her bed after this long.

There Munni goes to Abhi’s room and wonders what would she do now that Aaliya and Tanu have forced her to go there. While she was hitting her head on the wall Abhi notices her and asks her to come in. He asks her why is she hitting her head and Munni says she wanted to say sorry because he had to let Tanu and “Aaiyla” stay here. Abhi asks her why can’t she say Aaliya’s name properly. She says she has a boil in her mouth so she isn’t able to pronounce some words properly. Abhi asks her to lay down on bed and she gets shocked and asks why would she do that. Abhi says she needs rest and then Munni takes a sigh of relief.

Next we see Dadi, Dasi, Taaiji, Tauji and Raj discussing over Abhi’s decision of letting Aaliya and Tanu stay in the house. While Dadi asks them to be quite as Abhi is coming there. Abhi says to them that they need not stop what they were discussing as he himself isn’t happy with his own decision.

There Munni is jumping around the room and inspecting the room while Mitali is at the door keeping an eye and ear over there. Munni notices her and Mitali asks her what’s the matter and tries to get it from Munni by asking her to teach her the Bhojpuri language. Munni slaps her tight and she leaves.

Purab tells Abhi that he needs to go to some village to collect some cheque. Aaliya stops him later and asks him to marry her and does the drama that she’ll keep him very happy and will give whatever he’ll ask for. Purab says he is happy to spend his life in Bulbul’s memories.

Aaliya says it is not possible to do so but Purab says he can’t spend his life with the one who took his Bulbul away from him. He says he can’t spend a second with her, let alone the life. Aaliya says that he’ll marry her for sure when Abhi will order him to. Purab says she dare not say this to Abhi as he won’t even bother to let her complete her words and Purab leaves. And Aaliya thinks to herself that she knows that Abhi won’t ask him to do so but she’ll use Munni for that, the same way she used her to get into the house.

