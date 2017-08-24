Kumkum Bhagya 24th August 2017 full episode written update: Sangram Singh takes Abhi’s family as hostage, Munni rescues Disha

Kumkum Bhagya 24th August 2017 full episode written update: Sangram Singh is about to cut Purab with the sword power cut takes place. Kumkum Bhagya 24th August 2017 full episode written update: Sangram Singh is about to cut Purab with the sword power cut takes place.

Sangram Singh’s goons lock the main dancer in the green room, she asks them who are they and one of them hit her head and make her unconscious. There Dadi and Dasi ask Purab and Disha to dance while Purab and Disha feel shy and Munni gets excited and says she’ll tell then the steps and they all start dancing while Aaliya calls her and asks what she is doing. She says she loves dancing and she used to dance in every wedding at her village. Aaliya asks her to not forget her motive of being here and she says this is why she is dancing or else Dadi would doubt why isn’t she happy. Dasi comes and takes Munni to dance floor when Sangram Singh unveils her face and puts sword on Purab’s neck and one of his goon holds Disha and puts a sword on her neck. All of them hold all the family members and Sangram Singh asks his goons to lock the guests in a room. Sangram Singh tells that Purab stole his bride and now he’ll kill him and will take Disha along. Disha asks him to go and don’t hurt Purab and Sangram says he’ll now first kill him. While Abhi is still in his study he says to Rishabh that he’ll call once Purab is free from the wedding, as he was about to leave the room he sees Purab’s picture on projected wall and thinks Aaliya must have done this and he won’t let her ruin Purab’s wedding and he pulls out the wires from the socket which leads to short circuit.

As Sangram Singh is about to cut Purab with the sword power cut takes place. Sangram says no one will move or he’ll chop Purab’s head and asks one of his goon to go and check the main switch. The goon asks Raj about where the switch is and Raj says he doesn’t know but he puts sword on Tauji’s neck and Raj gives in. Meanwhile Munni thinks that power cut is Ramji’s hint to her to help Purab and Disha. Munni sneaks out taking Disha along and takes her upstairs. Sangram Singh thinks he never has any work done without hurdles. Mitali speaks in an imitated voice that he is right and he wants to do overcome this hurdle alive he must leave. Sangram Singh asks who it is and thinks the people in this house are too cleaver and Mitali again says he is right and now he’ll have to regret. Sangram Singh warns that whoever it is should stop or he’ll kill Purab. Raj mends the circuit and lights are on. Sangram Singh asks where is Disha. Dadi asks him to leave her coz she doesn’t love him. He asks her to shut up and says he wants her and he’ll have her.

He calls out for Disha and asks her to come over or else he’ll kill everyone. Sangram Singh then hits Purab with a log and hits him again. Dadi asks him to stop or else Abhi will make him regret but Sangram Singh yells at her and as he was about to cut her neck with sword Purab gets up and starts hitting Sangram while his goons stop him and hold him while Sangram Singh hits Purab on head with the log. Dadi asks him to stop again and threatens him that Abhi won’t spare him and Sangram Singh asks her to call over rockstar Abhi and he’ll see him too.

