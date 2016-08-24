Kumkum Bhagya 24th August 2016 full episode written update: Abhi remembers his ‘Phuggi’ Pragya

In Kumkum Bhagya, Aliya is seen shouting at Purab and asking him not to even take Pragya’s name in front of Abhi. In Kumkum Bhagya, Aliya is seen shouting at Purab and asking him not to even take Pragya’s name in front of Abhi.

In the first scene of Kumkum Bhagya, Aliya is seen shouting at Purab and asking him not to even take Pragya’s name in front of Abhi as that would create obstacles in Abhi’s career. Next, we see Pragya missing Abhi at night and talking to her doll. She complains how he can forget all those months he spent with her. She wishes that Abhi once again calls her with the name “Phuggi”. On the other hand, Abhi wakes up suddenly shouting “Phuggi” and wonders what it is and why is he remembering this. Abhi finds this word interesting and decides to use this word in his next song.

In the next scene, Aliya is seen shouting at Tanu and asking her to not even come near her home as Abhi would not accept her if he sees her pregnant.

Saira tells Pragya how terrible it is to be a normal person as compared to stars because Abhi is constantly nagging her that he wants this and that. Pragya makes a cup of coffee and asks her to give it to Abhi. She says he will surely like it and it will give him positive energy. Abhi drinks the coffee and asks Saira who has made that coffee. She gets nervous and tells him that the receptionist has made the coffee. Abhi goes to reception and asks Pragya one question, “Kaun Ho Tum?”

Pragya reverts with the word “receptionist”. Abhi says she is lying because she seems to be spying on him and she even knows his bedroom secrets and that he needs this specific type of coffee when he is trying to compose good music.

Next scene shows Aliya telling Tanu that she can’t meet Abhi right now while Tanu tells her that she will not try to force Abhi to recall anything. She says she is just feeling insecure as she has lost her charm. Aliya plans that she will take Abhi to a pub at night and ask Tanu to come and meet them there. She will introduce Tanu as her friend for just five minutes so that she can see Abhi’s reactions if he likes her or not.

Abhi says to Pragya that she knows black magic and hypnotizes people to know their secrets and that is how she knows about the coffee to which Pragya says that she had read an article where Abhi’s favourite coffee was mentioned along with its recipe.

