Kumkum Bhagya 24th April 2017 full episode written update: Purab and Daasi plan to steal Tanu’s extra lehenga

Abhi is feeling miserable, as he is still indecisive about the marriage. He goes to Aalia and says that he is feeling nervous. Aalia makes him understand that it happens with everyone, it is quite normal to feel confused before marriage. Also, it is because he is getting married for the first time. Abhi doesn’t feel convinced, his turban also opens. There, Team Pragya plans to steal Tanu’s extra set of lehenga which she has ordered in case her own lehenga gets dirty. They plan to make Pragya wear the stolen lehenga and make her sit in the mandap. Purab asks Daasi to get the lehenga from Tanu’s room.

Abhi walks upstairs and asks Daasi to tie up the saafa. Dassi who is going to Tanu’s room is stopped by Abhi. Daasi tries to tie up the saafa. Abhi imagines that Pragya is doing it, he pulls Daasi in his lap and hugs her. Daasi yells and asks Abhi to behave. She hurries up to steal the lehenga.

Sarla calls Pragya and learns that she has still not talked to Abhi. She decides to go to the Mehra house to know what is happening there. Dadi asks Pragya why she agreed to replace Tanu, as earlier she was rigid. Pragya says that when she saw mandap and imagined Abhi and Tanu there, she got insecure and decided to do whatever Dadi is saying. Dadi smiles and pulls Pragya’s leg.

