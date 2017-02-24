Kumkum Bhagya 24 February 2017 full episode written update: Tanu catches Abhi and Pragya together

Kumkum Bhagya 24 February 2017 full episode written update: Tanu catches Abhi with Pragya in the bathroom. Kumkum Bhagya 24 February 2017 full episode written update: Tanu catches Abhi with Pragya in the bathroom.

Dadi scolds Tanu for shouting loudly and abusing Pragya. Tanu asks how can Pragya use Abhi’s bathroom. Dadi says that Abhi is in the bathroom, not Pragya. Tanu challenges her and says that it is Pragya. Dadi says she can show who is inside. They both stand outside the bathroom. Dadi asks who is inside. Abhi says it’s me. Tanu gets shocked. Tanu catches Abhi with Pragya in the bathroom. She is angry and scolds Abhi, she asks why they both were using the same bathroom. Abhi says we were doing nothing, Dadi only sent Pragya inside. He is so scared of Tanu that he mumbles. Tanu says her mood is off and she is leaving. Dadi says that means the marriage is cancelled. Tanu says no it is not, she asks Abhi to come in the living room for shervani trial. Tanu tells Aalia, who is shocked.

Pragya comes downstairs. Aalia insults her, says that Pragya is characterless and can even go to her boss’ bathroom to get a promotion. Pragya knows that they are feeling insecure. Aalia says that Abhi is Tanu’s fiancé and soon he will be her husband so it is better for Pragya to stop dreaming about him. Also, Aalia announces the haldi ceremony of Tanu which is happening tomorrow. Pragya says that Tanu needs haldi ceremony as she has recently got hurt after seeing Abhi romancing Pragya in the bathroom.

In the next scene, Abhi comes in the living room wearing the sherwani. Aalia asks Tanu to control her anger and appreciate Abhi’s sherwani. Aalia compliments Abhi and asks him to wear the same in the wedding. Tanu also likes it. But, Abhi is not confident of their choice, he looks towards Pragya to get her approval. Pragya says that the sherwani is not looking that grand. Abhi should look so good and attractive in his marriage attire that all the girls present in the marriage would dream to be his bride. Alia and Tanu don’t like her comments and get rigid with their choice of sherwani. Abhi asks Pragya to select a good option for him. Pragya runs to Abhi’s room and takes out the sherwani from Abhi’s wardrobe which he wore at their marriage. She thinks it will probably make Abhi remember their marriage. She brings the sherwani and says this is the one which makes Abhi look like the perfect groom.

