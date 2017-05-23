Kumkum Bhagya 23rd May 2017 full episode written update: Abhi follows the tempo in which Pragya was kidnapped

Kumkum Bhagya 23rd May 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil finds out that Pragya has escaped. Kumkum Bhagya 23rd May 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil finds out that Pragya has escaped.

After escaping from the goons Pragya reaches a dhaba, while all the goons along with Nikhil are sleeping. Tanu calls Nikhil to know the situation and says how can he sleep when Pragya is still alive. She asks him to keep an eye on Pragya as she is very clever. Nikhil cuts the call and wakes up all the goons.

There, Purab becomes even more sure that Tanu is responsible for Pragya’s kidnapping. Abhi also reaches the same dhaba and asks everyone if they have seen the girl in the photograph. Pragya covers herself with a stole. Abhi and Pragya cross each other’s way but don’t see each other. Pragya overhears a truck driver saying that he is going to Mumbai and she decides to hide in his truck. Abhi again stands behind Pragya but none of them notices the other one. Abhi leaves the dhaba.

Also read | Kumkum Bhagya 22nd May 2017 full episode written update: Pragya manages to escape

Nikhil finds out that Pragya has escaped, he shouts at the goons and sends them to search out for her as the killer will be there in an hour.

At home Dadi, Daasi, Beeji and Sarla are discussing how Purab has found out where Tanu is heading and they’ll catch Tanu red handed. Aaliya stands thereby and hears their discussion. She then calls Tanu and tells her that Purab is following her.

Nikhil on the other side calls the goons and asks them to come back. Abhi sees their tempo passing by and recognises it. Abhi follows it. Abhi and Pragya recall their happy times together.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd