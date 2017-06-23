Kumkum Bhagya 23rd June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi decides to marry Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 23rd June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi recalls Raghubir’s advice about marrying Pragya. Kumkum Bhagya 23rd June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi recalls Raghubir’s advice about marrying Pragya.

Abhi asks Pragya to run and she says she’s tired. Abhi says she should start going to gym like him. Pragya says she goes up and down a fleet of stairs ten times a day and that’s better than spending money in gym like him. Pragya says her feet is paining, therefore she can’t walk or run. Abhi asks why she didn’t tell him before and says he’ll carry her in his arms. Pragya says he won’t. He asks why and she says not every question has answer.

There at Raghubir’s home the contract killer asks him where have they gone but Raghubir thinks to himself if he should save himself or Abhi and Pragya. He says to the killer that what he is doing is not right but contract killer hits him on his head with his gun and he falls down on the sofa and they all run away.

Abhi picks her up and walks few steps and gets romantic. He hugs her and pulls her close to him and they both get lost in each other while Pragya notices a snake behind Abhi. They both run and Abhi hits his leg. Pragya scolds him for not listening to her and ties a piece of cloth on his knee. They walk few more steps and Pragya sees a temple and says they should rest there for some time as the weather isn’t appropriate too. Abhi says they should keep moving but Pragya takes him there. Pragya says she’ll go and get some neem leaves. Abhi tries to stop her but she assures him that she’ll be safe.

There at home Sarla wakes up startled and starts weeping, she says she had a bad dream that her daughter Pragya is in danger. Dadi, Beeji and others console her that it is said that a bad dream is indication of something good that is about to happen. While Pragya looks for Neem and Tulsi to apply on Abhi’s wound and take them back to the temple.

Tannu on the other hand is talking to Abhi’s photograph and says he won’t do anything of same sort again, while Aaliya asks her to behave normally. Abhi in the temple reminisces of all those moments when Pragya confesses her love for him and decides to marry Pragya. He thinks that Raghubir was right. That he should marry Pragya without thinking about what people would say and even God wants them to get married as he has showed them the temple.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd